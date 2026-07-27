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Five things to know about the 2027 online school admissions

Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications in Gauteng open on August 5, with parents urged to apply early and submit supporting documents on time

Nandi Ntini

Nandi Ntini

Social Justice News Reporter

Gauteng MEC for education Lebogang Maile addresses the media in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, recently, where he outlined mounting municipal debt owed by schools. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Story audio is generated using AI

Parents and guardians preparing to enrol children in Grade 1 and Grade 8 for the 2027 academic year have one month to submit their online applications, starting on August 5.

Education MEC Lebogang Maile announced the online admissions on Monday.

Here are five things you need to know.

  1. Parents applying for Grade 1 and Grade 8 placements for the 2027 academic year must submit applications between 8am on Wednesday, August 5 2026 and midnight on Friday, September 4 2026. Late applications will not be accepted, and parents are encouraged to apply as early as possible.
  2. Submitting details alone isn’t enough. Parents must register as the pupil’s parent/guardian, provide the pupil’s residential address and personal details, apply to 3–5 public schools, and upload or submit all supporting documents within seven school days of completing the online application.
  3. Proof of residence is the key document used to determine feeder zones and pupil placement. Maile warned that parents who submit fraudulent addresses or documents could face criminal prosecution.
  4. Parents who need help can visit any of the department’s 48 walk-in centres, including district offices, the head office and public schools. The department also warned parents not to pay anyone promising guaranteed school placements.
  5. Maile rejected claims that children of immigrants are being given preference, saying all applications will be assessed on their own merits and in line with South African law.

Sowetan

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