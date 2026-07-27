Joe Sibanyoni extortion case: Investigator appointed to probe former magistrate

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An investigator has been appointed to investigate a complaint against former magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni, who struck off the roll a case against taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and co-accused at Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court.

The matter has since been enrolled at another court.

The Magistrates Commission confirmed to Sowetan that the ethics committee considered the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) complaint against Tonjeni in their sitting on June 15, and resolved to investigate.

“[It] approved the recommendation and an investigator has been appointed. A report is expected in mid-August.

“The ethics committee will thereafter consider the report and make its recommendations to the Magistrates Commission,” said Justice Finger, secretary of the commission.

The prosecuting body wants the commission to probe her use of language, which they said lacked court decorum.

Kaizer Kganyago, NPA spokesperson, said at the time: “We have indicated to the Magistrates Commission that we are not happy with the conduct of the magistrate. Among issues is the language she used and the procedural matter of how she became the person who called the case and presided over it, which is something that should not have been done.”

Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela and Philemon Msiza are accused of extorting R2m from businessman Thomas Ntuli between 2022 and 2025.

The money is alleged to have been a protection fee to allow him to operate his mine in Kwaggafontein.

We are doing internal investigations around all the circumstances. We don’t want a situation where we don’t look at everything and they come back to bite us — Kaizer Kganyago, NPA spokesperson

Sibanyoni, Msiza and Masilela were arrested on May 12 and made their first appearance the next day at the Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga, where they were formally charged with extortion and money laundering.

During their appearance, magistrate David Erasmus told the court he was informed that Tonjeni, acting head of the court, could not preside over the matter.

He said she asked him to preside over the accused’s first appearance and to postpone the matter to May 15.

On May 15, the fourth accused, Bafana Sindane, handed himself over to the police and was added to the charge sheet.

The four accused all appeared in the dock and commenced with their bail application, but due to a lack of time, it had to be postponed to May 18.

While deliberating on the matter, state prosecutor advocate Mkhuseli Ntaba told Tonjeni that he had other commitments on May 18 and asked for the matter to be postponed to the next day.

Tonjeni said she was pleading with Ntaba to appear on May 18, and if she had to ”force it down his throat, she would do so".

However, Ntaba was not available on May 18 and Shaun Abrahams SC, representing the accused, asked Tonjeni to find Ntaba in contempt for his non-appearance.

Abrahams also applied for the matter to be struck off the court roll.

Tonjeni ruled in Abrahams’ favour and said she would authorise Ntaba’s arrest.

After the ruling, the NPA placed Ntaba on precautionary suspension while investigating his reasons for failing to show up in court.

“The suspension is precautionary. It is meant for our internal investigation to happen, which is happening,” said Kganyago. “Once it is done, we will know what the next step is.

“We are doing internal investigations around all the circumstances. We don’t want a situation where we don’t look at everything and they come back to bite us,” Kganyago said at the time.

The NPA has since filed an appeal to challenge the contempt of court judgment.

Sowetan previously reported on May 18 that Ntaba was on his way to court but turned back because he was receiving death threats.

Sowetan