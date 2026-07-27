KZN health outraged after EMS crew ‘held hostage, forced to buy alcohol for armed gang’

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The department confirmed the matter has been reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and expressed confidence that those responsible would be brought to justice.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of health has raised the alarm over what it describes as a growing trend of attacks on emergency medical services (EMS) personnel after a crew were held hostage for four hours, robbed at gunpoint and forced to buy alcohol for their captors while responding to an emergency call.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the department said the incident occurred early on Sunday morning at Nkwalini Store on the R34 near Eshowe while EMS personnel were responding to a call for help.

According to the department, the crew were ambushed by armed suspects, robbed of their personal belongings and forced to drive to at least two taverns and purchase alcohol with their bank cards.

“They were held captive for four hours before being released. Thankfully they were not physically assaulted but the psychological trauma inflicted is immeasurable,” the department said.

Condemning the attack, the department warned that it reflects a disturbing pattern of violence against frontline emergency workers.

“This incident is not an isolated aberration, it is becoming a troubling pattern in a province already stretched thin by the immense demand for EMS services. Our employees answer the call to assist those in dire need, yet they are increasingly being turned into targets of exploitation and criminality. This is unacceptable,” the department said.

Our EMS staff are heroes, not targets. We will not rest until those who perpetrate such violence against them are brought to justice — KZN department of health

It said attacks on EMS personnel not only endanger healthcare workers but also threaten the delivery of emergency medical care to communities that rely on them.

“We condemn this brutality in the strongest possible terms. It is a sad indictment on our society that we are the only communities who would call upon public help only to abuse and rob the very people deployed to save us. In any other situations, including war, emergency workers are protected and revered so they can carry out their life-saving duties without fear or favour,” it said.

The department confirmed the matter has been reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and expressed confidence that those responsible would be brought to justice.

“We trust that the law will take its course and make an example of these culprits.”

It also appealed to members of the public to help identify those responsible.

“It is high time that we as communities say, ‘enough is enough’. Surely, someone knows who committed this brutal act. We encourage anyone with information to come forward and report these criminals to the nearest police station so they can face the full might of the law.”

The department reaffirmed its support for EMS personnel, describing them as essential frontline workers who should be protected rather than victimised.

“Our EMS staff are heroes, not targets. We will not rest until those who perpetrate such violence against them are brought to justice.”

TimesLIVE