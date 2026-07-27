LISTEN | Do you need help with gambling addiction?

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Many young people aged between 18 and 35 are seeking help for their gambling addiction, with the SA Responsible Gambling Foundation warning that many only reach out after losing their savings, relationships and jobs.

During the 2025/26 financial year, the foundation’s counselling helpline assessed 5,199 people for gambling-related harm. Of those, 3,541 received treatment, while 1,658 dropped out before completing the programme.

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Young adults accounted for the majority of those who received treatment. A total of 2,670 clients were between the ages of 18 and 35, including 198 tertiary students, while 51 students presented with suicidal ideation.

Assistant manager for social services at the foundation, Sonia Maphosa, said the figures reflect an increase from the previous financial year, when 4,166 people were referred for treatment. Of those, 2,034 were young adults, 163 were tertiary students and 38 students reported suicidal thoughts.

Maphosa said contrary to popular belief, most people seeking help are not admitted to rehabilitation facilities.

“We don’t have a physical rehabilitation centre specifically for gambling addiction. Most of our work is done through an outpatient programme,” she said.

Clients attend weekly counselling sessions, either online or in person.

“People attend a one-hour session every week where they work through the issues that contribute to their gambling behaviour. Recovery doesn’t always require someone to be admitted to a rehabilitation centre.”

However, Maphosa said clients experiencing severe mental health conditions, including depression, bipolar disorder or suicidal thoughts, are first referred for psychiatric evaluation.

“The psychiatrist assesses whether the client requires admission to a rehabilitation facility. If rehabilitation is recommended, we facilitate that process.”

Maphosa said gambling addiction is often accompanied by underlying mental health challenges that require treatment alongside the addiction itself.

She said many people are reluctant to seek help because they do not believe counselling will work.

“No one who is addicted initially wants counselling. Most people think they don’t have a problem or believe talking to someone won’t help. That’s part of the denial stage of addiction.”

She said the stigma surrounding gambling addiction also prevents many people from asking for help.

Maphosa said recovery can only begin once a person acknowledges they have a gambling problem.

The moment they admit they need help, it becomes much easier for us to support them. — Sonia Maphosa, SA Responsible Gambling Foundation

“You can’t help someone who insists they don’t have a problem. The moment they admit they need help, it becomes much easier for us to support them,” she said.

Beyond individual counselling, the foundation also runs weekly online support groups for people across the country recovering from gambling addiction.

She said recovery involves far more than simply stopping gambling.

“People are rebuilding every area of their lives. They’re trying to recover financially, repair relationships, regain employment, rebuild their confidence and improve their mental wellbeing. It’s a journey that takes time,” she said.

Maphosa encouraged anyone struggling with gambling to seek help before reaching a crisis point, saying many people wait until they’ve lost everything before asking for help.