LISTEN | The psychology behind gambling addiction

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Addiction social worker Sonia Maphosa says for many gambling addicts the first big win is not the end goal but the beginning of a destructive cycle that rewires their brains and convinces them the next bet will change everything. Picture:

For many gambling addicts, the first big win is not the end goal, it is often the beginning of a destructive cycle that rewires the brain and convinces them the next bet will change everything.

On Monday Sowetan reported on the surging gambling problem, with more than 5,000 people seeking help from the SA Responsible Gambling Foundation.

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Sonia Maphosa, an addiction social worker at the foundation, said gambling addiction is less about money than most people think.

“It usually starts with people wanting to make money or escape difficult situations, trauma or stress. They win in the beginning and that win gives them hope that if they bet more, they will win more,” she said.

Maphosa said many gamblers experience what is often referred to as “beginner’s luck”, when early wins create the false belief they have mastered the game.

“They start believing they were born for gambling. They develop an illusion of control and convince themselves they understand how the game works and can influence the outcome,” she said.

However, once the losses begin, the brain remains fixated on the memory of the early wins.

She said the person tells themselves they have won before, so they will win again. Every loss feels temporary because they believe the next bet could be the one that changes everything.

Maphosa said that is why many gamblers continue betting after winning life-changing amounts of money.

“You can ask someone who has won millions why they kept gambling, and often they cannot explain it. By then it is no longer about the money. The addiction has changed the brain’s reward system. The person is chasing the excitement and the thrill rather than the payout.”

According to Maphosa, one of the biggest traps is “chasing losses”.

“A person loses R100 and immediately wants to win it back. They place another bet, lose again, increase the amount and keep gambling in the hope of recovering what they have lost. Instead, they end up losing far more,” said Maphosa.

As the addiction takes hold, people often begin borrowing money, taking loans from loan sharks, maxing out credit cards and selling personal belongings to fund their gambling.

“They also become secretive. They lie about where they are going or what they are doing. Someone may say they are answering a phone call when they are placing bets on their phone.”

Maphosa said gambling addiction shares many similarities with substance abuse.

She said someone addicted to drugs will sell possessions to buy drugs, and a gambling addict will sell possessions to get money to gamble. “The behaviours are almost identical. The difference is that gambling is easier to hide.”

She said gambling operators create environments that keep people coming back.

“Casinos are designed to stimulate the senses. The flashing lights, sounds, complimentary drinks and atmosphere all become linked to the brain’s reward system. The brain starts craving those sensations,” said Maphosa.

The same principles apply to online gambling, where colourful graphics, sounds and celebratory animations after placing a bet reinforce the behaviour.

“The brain begins craving those visual and sound cues. It is looking for the excitement associated with gambling.”

Maphosa said addicted gamblers also develop irrational beliefs, convincing themselves that dreams, lucky numbers or coincidences are signs they are about to win.

She said gamblers will say, “Today is my lucky day”, or believe seeing a particular number means they must place a bet. Those beliefs keep the cycle going.

Maphosa also said families often mistake gambling addiction for greed.

“People ask why someone would gamble away their salary or their family’s savings. It is because the addiction is no longer about making money. It is about satisfying the brain’s craving for the thrill. That is what keeps people betting, even when they know they are losing.”

Sowetan