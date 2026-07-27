LISTEN | ’Unregistered’ old age home in Soweto still operating despite order to shut down

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The entrance to Motse o Moholo Home of the Elderly and Vulnerable Children in Doornkop, Soweto. Picture:

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Motse o Moholo Home of the Elderly and Vulnerable Children in Doornkop, Soweto, remains operational despite the Gauteng department of social development recommending that the facility be closed because it does not comply with required standards.

The home confirmed in a statement at the weekend that it is still caring for residents, saying it wanted to provide “the fuller picture” after media reports highlighting concerns about conditions at the facility.

“We have read the recent reports carried by Sowetan and eNCA, and we understand why they raised concern. We share the same concern. But we also feel it’s important, out of fairness to our residents, staff and volunteers, to share the fuller picture,” the home said.

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The home disputed the impression created by some of the images published in recent coverage, saying several of the photographs dated back to 2017 and did not reflect its current condition.

The home said Gauteng social development MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and senior officials conducted an unannounced visit on July 2.

“There was so little time to prepare, no chance to put on a show.

“What the MEC found was simply what our residents experience every single day — people who are well looked after, and a facility that is clean and cared for,” it said.

The department ordered that the home be shut down after it was found that it was operating in contravention of applicable norms and standards for residential care facilities, including a lack of an administrative database of residents’ families.

There was no professional nurse responsible for the management and administration of medication. Three caregivers were on duty during the department’s inspection, with management reporting that two caregivers cover the night shift.

Concerns were also raised about food storage and supply, with limited groceries available and some items lacking verifiable expiry dates or proper labelling. The inspection found the facility was operating without registration under the Older Persons Act, 2006, with concerns about management, compliance and residents’ wellbeing.

According to the home, the department recommended that residents be moved to facilities better equipped to meet their needs. It said one resident had already been relocated.

Ten elderly people and other adults living with conditions that include dementia, stroke and disabilities remain at the home.

The home also said it had obtained a fire safety certificate, reduced room occupancy to align with departmental requirements and converted a shelter donated by Harmony Gold into a lounge and dining area.

It said it had applied annually for government funding since 2024 but had not received financial assistance.

“We are not just responding to criticism. We’re asking for help. If you are a landowner, a company, a government official or simply someone who believes our elderly and children deserve a proper, permanent home, we would welcome your hand in getting us there,” the statement read.

However, the Gauteng department of social development maintained the facility should cease operating while compliance issues are addressed.

Department spokesperson Dloze Matooane said the department had been instructed to relocate all residents before assisting the home to meet compliance requirements.

“Once the residents have been vacated and the place is non-operational, the process will commence where the home could be assisted with compliance. You can’t have beneficiaries under those conditions,” he said.

Matooane said one resident had already been relocated and the department was consulting families before moving the remaining residents.

“There is no timeline. According to us, the residents should have long been relocated, and this place closed,” he said.

Sowetan