SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | SA needs an economy where more businesses can start, grow and compete

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Earlier this year, the Competition Commission released the second edition of its Economic Concentration Report, which paints a clear picture of the ownership structure of the SA economy.

The report essentially portrayed the speed with which the wheels of economic transformation are turning and flagged that “economic concentration remains high” and “micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) still have a limited presence in the economy, so participation is not yet inclusive”.

These findings presented the snail’s pace of economic redress and a skewed economic structure, which should be a concern to all South Africans. While small businesses are among the biggest creators of jobs, many never get the opportunity to expand because markets remain difficult to enter.

This necessitates a concerted effort through which the commission should continue to identify and remove barriers that limit MSME participation and expansion.

The recently released draft terms of reference which precede the launch of our franchise market inquiry are but one of the commission’s economic participation interventions. In pursuit of its legislative mandate, the commission must never be deterred from ensuring that markets benefit not only large and well-established companies.

Markets must provide opportunities for first-time entrepreneurs, black-owned businesses, women-owned enterprises and young people who want to build sustainable businesses.

We need to ask whether franchise agreements are fair, financing is more accessible and information is transparent. If the answer is no, clearly South Africans are far from realising inclusive economic participation.

The initiation of the franchise inquiry seeks to create a fairer and more inclusive franchise sector in SA. With all hands on deck, this inquisitorial mission can help remove barriers that make it difficult for small businesses to enter, grow and compete in the franchise market.

For many years, franchising has played an important role in the SA economy. It has created jobs, expanded business opportunities and made well-known brands available in towns and cities across the country. The sector includes more than 800 franchisor brands, over 3,500 franchisees and more than 30,000 outlets. It contributes close to R1-trillion in annual turnover and supports more than 500,000 jobs.

Despite this success, questions remain about whether the sector is open to everyone. Small businesses and historically disadvantaged entrepreneurs often struggle to enter the market because of high costs, limited access to finance and contractual conditions that may favour established players. These concerns deserve careful attention.

Based on numerous complaints the commission has received over several years about certain business practices and franchise agreements, we elected to not only investigate individual companies but also conduct a broad investigation, a market inquiry. This approach allows the commission a deep dive into better understanding whether the structure of the entire sector promotes or limits competition.

In the main, the inquiry will examine the competitive dynamics in the franchise value chain, the impact of franchise agreements, information available to prospective franchisees, and the financing conditions that affect small businesses and historically disadvantaged people.

Competition is not only about prices. It is also about whether new businesses have a fair chance to enter the market and succeed. — Siyabulela Makunga

These are important issues because competition is not only about prices. It is also about whether new businesses have a fair chance to enter the market and succeed.

The inquiry also offers franchisors an opportunity to demonstrate good business practices. Many franchisors already support their franchisees through training, marketing and operational assistance. The inquiry should highlight these positive examples while identifying practices that unnecessarily restrict competition or prevent business growth.

Importantly, the goal of the inquiry should not be to punish success. Successful franchise brands are valuable because they create employment, invest in communities and contribute to economic growth. The challenge is to ensure that success does not come at the expense of fair competition or opportunities for new entrants.

SA needs an economy where more businesses can start, grow and compete. The franchise market inquiry provides an opportunity to move closer to that goal. If it leads to practical reforms that lower unnecessary barriers, improve transparency and make finance more accessible, it will not only strengthen the franchise sector but also help build a more competitive, inclusive and dynamic economy where MSMEs have a genuine chance to succeed.

The commission encourages stakeholders to participate in this process to ensure that the franchise sector promotes competition, supports inclusive growth, and contributes to a more equitable and dynamic economy.

Public comments are invited on the draft terms of reference by 4pm on August 7.

They can be accessed on the Commission’s website at: https://www.compcom.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/DraftToR_FMI_26June26.pdf