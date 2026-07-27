SOWETAN | More police numbers won’t solve SA’s crime crisis

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Revelations by the acting police minister that the government’s drive to recruit 11,000 police officers is on track is welcome news. In a country where crime is rampant, the prospect of more boots on the ground in our communities offers a glimpse of hope.

Few would dispute that crime is out of control in many parts of SA. According to the most recent crime statistics, an average of 58 people are killed every day. For a country not engaged in war, these figures are shocking. We are, in truth, a nation at war with itself.

SA urgently needs a comprehensive strategy that declares war on criminals. Solving the crime crisis is far more complex than simply increasing police numbers. Recruitment alone will not fix the problem. A high proportion of citizens languish in poverty, while unemployed youth are lured into crime as a means of survival.

What this country needs is an economy that creates jobs, pulling young people off the streets and into meaningful work. Without tackling the socio-economic drivers of crime, policing efforts will remain limited.

Equally important is empowering the police with the resources required to fight crime effectively. Hiring more officers will bear little fruit if they are not equipped with the tools necessary to perform their duties. Too many police stations operate with insufficient resources, including a lack of vehicles to pursue criminals. Officers cannot be expected to win the battle against crime when they are hamstrung by shortages that undermine their capacity.

Another urgent priority is rooting out corruption within the police service itself. Revelations from the Madlanga commission of inquiry have exposed how the top leadership of the police is entangled in a web of corruption allegations.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and several of his generals face serious accusations, while other senior officers are alleged to be under the influence of a drug cartel responsible for a string of violent crimes. The fact that we have an acting police minister because the incumbent is being probed for links to the same cartel underscores the depth of the crisis.

The government must bring stability to the higher echelons of the police leadership if it hopes to restore public trust in the men and women in blue. There is no doubt that more officers are needed to boost the fight against crime. The police-to-population ratio stands at 1:427, meaning one officer to serve every 427 citizens, whereas the widely recommended global ratio is 1:220. Recruitment is necessary, but it must be matched with decisive action to address the broader challenges facing policing in SA.