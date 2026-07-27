The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today.

Idac head Andrea Johnson resigns, asks to vacate office within 24 hours

Andrea Johnson, head of the Independent Directorate Against Corruption, has tendered her resignation. Picture: (Department of justice)

Advocate Andrea Johnson, head of the Independent Directorate Against Corruption, has resigned and asked to be allowed to vacate her office within 24 hours.

Johnson submitted her letter of resignation to National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Andy Mothibi and President Cyril Ramaphosa, who appointed her.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed Mothibi had received Johnson’s resignation letter.

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At least 12 municipalities failed to pay June and July salaries — Samwu

The Mohokare local municipality notice about salary delays. Picture: (Supplied)

At least 12 municipalities failed to pay salaries in June and July after the National Treasury withheld equitable share allocations, says the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu).

According to Samwu, the Free State has been hardest hit, with Maluti-a-Phofung, Mantsopa, Mafube, Mohokare and Masilonyana municipalities formally confirming their inability to pay salaries, and warning of further delays.

The union said it had received reports that workers at Kopanong municipality had not been paid despite the municipality not issuing a formal explanation to employees.

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LISTEN | How childhood gambling habit destroyed a man’s life

What started as a game with a single R1 coin at the age of 13 turned into a 32-year gambling addiction that cost Raymond Phillips his marriage, his career, more than R1m and nearly his life. Picture: (Supplied)

What started as a game with a single R1 coin at the age of 13 turned into a 32-year gambling addiction that cost Raymond Phillips his marriage, his career, more than R1m and nearly his life.

Today, at 45, Phillips is unemployed and rebuilding his life after completing a gambling rehabilitation programme.

Having lost everything, including his wife through divorce, he is appealing for employment as he continues his recovery and shares his story to warn others about the dangers of gambling addiction.

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