WATCH LIVE | Outgoing Idac head Andrea Johnson returns to Madlanga inquiry

The outgoing head of the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), Andrea Johnson, is appearing before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday.
Her appearance comes after she resigned and asked to be allowed to vacate her office within 24 hours.
Johnson submitted her letter of resignation as Idac head on Sunday to the national director of public prosecutions, advocate Andy Mothibi, as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa, who appointed her to the role.
Video courtesy of SABC
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