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Active crime scene | Two suspected informal miners killed in police shootout in Roodepoort

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Journalist

Roodepoort shootout leaves two suspected illegal miners dead. (SAPS)

Story audio is generated using AI

Two suspected informal miners were killed during a shootout with police in Roodepoort on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Tintswalo Sibeko said officers recovered three unlicensed firearms and ammunition at the scene after the exchange of gunfire.

The incident remains an active crime scene as investigations continue.

Police have not released further details.

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