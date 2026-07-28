Alcohol dependency often a way to manage emotional pain: expert

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Initially a social lubricant, alcohol becomes a 'familiar companion that offers comfort, relief and escape'. But it is destructive. File picture:

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Many people who have never experienced alcohol dependence firsthand mistakenly believe it reflects a lack of willpower or moral fibre.

The reality is far more complex. Alcohol use dependency is rarely about chasing pleasure. More often it is about trying to manage emotional pain, anxiety, loneliness or trauma in the only way the person knows how.

This is according to Graeme Hart, an addiction counsellor at Netcare Akeso Stepping Stones in Cape Town.

While many move on from teenage experimentation with alcohol, for others, it becomes entrenched in their lifestyle. Initially a social lubricant, to these people it becomes a “familiar companion that offers comfort, relief and escape”.

As the dependency increases, drinking starts becoming a part of home life, whether after work or at weekends. There is always some form of alcohol available.

“I had exactly such a relationship, and I was so good at managing it that when I eventually asked for help, my family and friends were surprised,” Hart said. “I had never been abusive or angry by nature and was able to control my behaviour quite well. Basically, to all outward appearances, I could hold my dop.

Looking back, I realise how different my life might have been had I understood my condition at a much younger age — Graeme Hart, counsellor

“I also never drank at work or in the morning when I woke up. I never faced disciplinary measures or consequences in my working environment. I would nurse a single whisky for hours at company functions where I was due to give a speech as the regional manager. However, once the event was over, I had to stop somewhere to catch up on the drinking I had missed out on. The work function had eaten into ‘my time’.

”I wouldn’t touch a drink for three months at times. That only reinforced the illusion of control. But eventually, at the age of 50, the illusion collapsed. I became physically and emotionally very ill. I continued to drink alongside medication prescribed for major depression and anxiety, and this finally sent me over the edge. That was the moment I realised I needed professional help to stop drinking.

“I am now nearly 12 years sober and only wish I had sought help earlier, both for my dangerous friendship with alcohol and for the anxiety and depression, which had been with me for even longer. Looking back, I realise how different my life might have been had I understood my condition at a much younger age.”

Hart said the diversity of people he has met in recovery has taught him that alcohol does not discriminate.

“Today, as an addiction counsellor, I have noticed an increasing trend of people over the age of 40 seeking assistance for alcohol dependence.

“These are people who, like me, have had successful careers, have raised families and are considered responsible citizens. Many of them describe having had a seemingly healthy relationship with alcohol for most of their lives before something changed.

By accepting one simple truth, that I could not drink alcohol and expect to be happy, I regained agency over every other aspect of my life — Graeme Hart

“For some, it was bereavement or another significant loss. Others experienced unemployment, retirement or major life transitions.”

Hart said it can be difficult to accept that to live a fulfilling and meaningful life, it is necessary to stop drinking.

After spending most of their lives socialising and celebrating with alcohol as a constant companion, it is important to realise “their best friend of many years” has become destructive.

“Often this emotional attachment, rather than the physical craving alone, is the hardest to overcome.

“Acceptance is not about giving up or compromising. By accepting one simple truth, that I could not drink alcohol and expect to be happy, I regained agency over every other aspect of my life.”

Hart urged anyone who recognises something in themselves in this scenario to reach out for help, to find a better way to live.

TimesLIVE