EXPLAINER | Why there’s a trial-within-a-trial in the ‘Cat’ Matlala case

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A trial-within-a-trial has been established in the Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala case where judge Cassim Moosa must determine whether police acted lawfully when arresting his co-accused Musa Kekana and in obtaining the evidence.

The main trial has been paused, and before it can continue, the court must decide whether key evidence collected during Kekana’s arrest can be used.

If the court finds the arrest or searches were unlawful, some of the state’s key evidence could be excluded from the main trial.

Kekana is standing trial alongside alleged criminal kingpin Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Nthabiseng Zama.

The five have pleaded not guilty to 25 charges, including the attempted murders of actor Tebogo Thobejane and minibus taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, and money laundering.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Last Thursday, the state’s second witness, Christiaan Shepherd, testified that he observed and identified Kekana driving a vehicle linked to the murder investigation of engineer Armand Swart.

While the state relied on Shepherd’s evidence to justify the police operation, the defence challenged his credibility, arguing that his original statements failed to include a detailed description of the driver.

Police received information that two vehicles linked to Swart’s murder were returning to a property in Kew, Johannesburg.

The third witness, Capt Phumi Sekgobela, who is currently on the stand, then contacted Shepherd to conduct live surveillance of the premises.

Shepherd spotted a white Hyundai i20 arriving at the property and testified that he identified Kekana as the driver, describing him as wearing a mustard-coloured top. He immediately relayed the information and live tracking to Sekgobela and the tactical response team (TRT).

READ: Matlala’s co-accused ‘coughed blood’ as police searched his home after fatal shooting

Armed with Shepherd’s information, the TRT moved in on the suspects.

Sekgobela testified that officers later rushed to another property because they feared crucial evidence could disappear.

“We eventually rushed to house number 34, Fifth Road. I would like to remind the court that the accused drove into the premises in an i20, which is the same i20 that was used in a shooting resulting in a person being killed in Vereeniging,” he said.

“We rushed to the house because I was worried that one of the suspects would come and move the i20 if no one was watching the premises.”

The state argues that the operation resulted in the recovery of crucial physical and digital evidence, including firearms later forensically linked to the alleged attempted assassinations prosecutors say were ordered by Matlala.

However, because the defence disputes the legality of the arrest and searches, Moosa upheld an objection, preventing the state from leading evidence on any items allegedly recovered until the court first determines whether that evidence is admissible.

Sekgobela also testified that while police were processing the scene, Kekana suddenly began coughing up blood, prompting officers to summon an ambulance.

“I was shocked when he started coughing, and when we looked down I saw blood stains. When I see a person coughing up blood, I get worried, which is why I called the ambulance,” he said.

The mustard-coloured jersey Shepherd had earlier identified also became a key point in Sekgobela’s testimony.

Before Kekana was transported to hospital, police asked him to remove the jersey so it could be preserved for forensic testing.

“At the time that he was going into the ambulance, I had asked if he could take off his jersey because we wanted to preserve gun residue on it and he was suspected of being involved in the shooting.”

Sekgobela also testified that a search warrant was not obtained because it would have taken time and the operation was a matter of urgency, but that he is confident that with the information he had, no magistrate would have denied him the warrant.

Moosa’s ruling in the trial-within-a-trial will determine whether the state can rely on the evidence collected during Kekana’s arrest.

Sowetan