Five things you need to know about the release of municipal grants

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Minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa and minister of finance Enoch Godongwana brief members of the media on the temporary withholding of municipal equitable share transfers.

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The National Treasury has decided to release the July local equitable share transfers to municipalities it had withheld after their failure to comply with the applicable requirements.

On Tuesday, minister of finance Enoch Gondongwana and Cogta minister Velenkosi Hlabisa announced that more than R7bn which was temporarily withheld will be released by Friday.

Here is what you need to know:

In July, the Treasury withheld R13.5bn from 69 municipalities, saying it would only release a third of the money once municipalities proved they were paying creditors in line with signed repayment agreements.

About 12 municipalities failed to pay their staff for June and July and blamed it on the Treasury’s decision to withhold funds.

On Tuesday, Gondongwana said the Treasury would release the funds to avoid adverse short- to medium-term effects on the delivery of basic municipal services.

Gondongwana said their assessment revealed serious accountability concerns, with municipal officers failing to adequately perform the task assigned to them and ensure sound financial management.

Hlabisa said some municipalities were unable to pay their staff even before the funds were withheld, stating that the root cause of the problem was municipalities adopting unfunded budgets. He stressed that the government would ensure that no municipality approves a budget without the necessary financial backing and that municipalities plan and spend within their available resources.

Sowetan