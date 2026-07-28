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Free State man, 62, jailed for raping and impregnating his sisters

One sister has died while the other deals with lasting mental health issues

2 min read
Botho Molosankwe

Botho Molosankwe

News Editor

One sister has since died. The other has serious mental health issues requiring psychiatric intervention. Stock picture: (123RF)

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A Free State man who repeatedly raped his two sisters and impregnated them has been handed a 15-year prison sentence.

One sister has since died. The other sister has serious mental health issues requiring psychiatric intervention.

According to Free State police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring, the man started repeatedly raping his sisters in 1993. At the time one was 15 and the other was 17 while he was 29.

“The abuse continued over a prolonged period. Though the girls reported the incidents to family elders, no action was taken as one parent was terminally ill. It is not yet known where their mother was, and their father was not well after suffering a stroke.

“Both sisters later fell pregnant as a result of the abuse and each gave birth to a son. Today, both sons are in their 30s,” said Mophiring.

According to Mophiring, the rapes and subsequent children born out of that came out in the open when one of the sisters had a session with a psychiatrist.

Due to the long-term abuse, one sister, who is now 48 and a teacher, suffered intense trauma that led to her having mental health issues.

“In October 2019, while receiving treatment in Pretoria, she disclosed the abuse to healthcare professionals who assisted her in reporting the matter to police.

“The case was subsequently referred to the Phuthaditjhaba family, child protection and sexual offences unit, where Det-Sgt Mapitso Mofokeng conducted the investigation,” said Mophiring.

DNA testing was done on the children which later led to the arrest of the brother and his conviction and sentencing.

Mophiring said one of the sisters died in 2019.

Sowetan

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