Gauteng opens 2027 online school admissions, parents urged to apply early

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Gauteng education, sports, arts, culture and recreation MEC Lebogang Maile briefs the media on the 2027 online school admission process, urging parents to apply early and submit all required supporting documents. Picture:

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Parents with children entering grade 1 and grade 8 in Gauteng next year have been urged to prepare their documents and apply as soon as online admissions open on August 5, with the provincial government warning late applications will not be accepted.

Gauteng education, sports, arts, culture and recreation MEC Lebogang Maile, said applications will open at 8am on August 5 and close at midnight on September 4.

Maile encouraged parents to prepare well in advance, saying the admissions system plays a key role in helping the government plan for schools, teachers, classrooms and other resources. Applications must be submitted through the Gauteng online admissions system.

He also encouraged parents not to wait until the last minute.

The department stressed that simply registering on the system does not count as a completed application.

Parents are encouraged to apply to between three and five schools instead of only one or two.

“While it is understandable that every parent may have a preferred school, applying to only one or two schools may reduce the likelihood of successful placement if those schools reach capacity before the pupil is considered.”

Addressing concerns that feeder zones disadvantage pupils who live outside certain areas, Maile said no child is prevented from applying to a school outside their community.

“No-one is prevented from going anywhere. The point is we’ve got a huge pupil population that is growing every year because of migration into the province, and we have limited schools. We have to be responsible in how we manage the resources, making sure every pupil is entitled to quality learning and teaching and quality education.”

Parents must submit several supporting documents within seven school days after completing their online application. These include:

the parent or legal guardian’s identity document;

the pupil’s birth certificate or identity document;

proof of residence;

proof of work address where applicable;

a grade 7 report for gade 8 applicants; and

an immunisation record for grade 1 applicants.

The department said all documents must be authentic and match the information captured on the system.

“The submission of fraudulent proof of residence, falsified identity documents or any other dishonest information undermines equitable access to education, distorts government planning and may result in disqualification of the application, criminal investigation and other legal consequences.”

He also dismissed claims that migrant children are given preference over South African pupils.

“We’re not giving any kids or immigrants priority. That’s not true,” Maile said.

TimesLIVE