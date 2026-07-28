Lamola cites crime, ‘Igbo King’ controversy among issues straining SA-Nigeria ties

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Political parties and civic groups took to the streets in Durban, calling for tighter immigration controls and the large-scale removal of undocumented migrants. The protest, organised by March and March, brought together organisations whose leaders argued that illegal immigration is placing increasing pressure on jobs, public safety and the country’s economic capacity. Picture:

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola says organised crime involving some Nigerian nationals, the purported installation of an unrecognised “Igbo King” in the Eastern Cape and resistance to law enforcement operations were among the issues discussed during diplomatic talks between South Africa and Nigeria.

Lamola has reiterated that shared migration and public safety challenges are best resolved through formal diplomatic channels, institutional security partnerships and strict adherence to constitutional rights.

This comes after Lamola, acting as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoy, concluded a diplomatic mission to Nigeria where he delivered an official message from Ramaphosa to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu designated a high-level Nigerian government delegation to engage in the structured talks.

According to the department of international relations, the discussions were candid, constructive and forward-looking, focusing on restoring mutual goodwill and strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

The two governments reaffirmed that bilateral diplomacy and Pan-African solidarity remain the essential frameworks to ensure peaceful coexistence, safeguard human rights and deepen historical ties between South Africa and Nigeria.

During the meeting, Lamola outlined three specific areas of concern that have heightened recent tensions between the two countries, including the alleged installation of an “Igbo King” in the Eastern Cape in March this year, which caused widespread public concern across the country.

He also raised concerns about the involvement of foreign nationals, including Nigerian citizens, in organised crime, illicit drug trafficking and financial fraud.

Lamola said as of July 7, more than 500 Nigerian nationals had been processed through the country’s criminal justice system for offences, highlighting the need for enhanced cross-border security co-operation.

He addressed instances where law enforcement officers faced violent resistance or obstruction during criminal investigations.

“Specific concern was raised regarding hijacked residential and commercial properties in urban centres such as Hillbrow (Johannesburg) and Sunnyside (Pretoria), where unlawful enclaves have compromised public safety for local residents and foreign nationals,” he said.

Lamola said these incidents have fuelled negative perceptions surrounding Nigerian nationals living in South Africa over the years.

“Addressing these challenges firmly, fairly and within the bounds of the law is vital for the well-being of both our nations,” he said.

Lamola clarified that law enforcement measures are evidence-based, targeting individual criminal conduct rather than profiling the broader, law-abiding Nigerian diaspora.

According to the ministry, the Nigerian delegation acknowledged the necessity of holding lawbreakers accountable, while emphasising the importance of guaranteeing constitutional due process, fair trial standards and humane treatment for all detainees.

The ministry said both delegations agreed on the urgent need to de-escalate inflammatory rhetoric in public discourse and prevent hostile actions.

Lamola emphasised the government unequivocally condemns all forms of xenophobia, racism, discrimination and related intolerance.

While he said crime and lawlessness will be met with the full force of the law, he warned that public frustration and criminal activity can never be used to justify vigilante violence, intimidation or attacks against foreign nationals.

“Law enforcement remains the exclusive prerogative of the state. While South Africa will not tolerate criminal activity by any individual regardless of nationality, we equally will not permit vigilante action or xenophobic violence against foreign nationals residing in our country. To this end arrests have taken place and relevant investigations are under way.”

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