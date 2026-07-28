Matlala’s co-accused ‘coughed blood’ as police searched his home after fatal shooting

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Alleged criminal kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s co-accused Musa Kekana began coughing up blood while police searched a Bramley property after his arrest, the high court in Johannesburg heard on Tuesday.

Capt Phumi Sekgobela returned to the witness stand as the trial-within-a-trial continued to determine the admissibility of arrest evidence for Kekana in the case.

Matlala, his wife Tsakani Matlala, Kekana, Tiego Mabusela, and Nthabiseng Nzama have pleaded not guilty to 25 charges which include attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, and money laundering linked to botched hits on socialite Tebogo Thobejane, businessperson Joe Sibanyoni, and music producer DJ Vettys.

Sekgobela told the court police moved quickly to the Bramley property after tracking a Hyundai i20 allegedly linked to a fatal shooting in Vereeniging.

“We eventually rushed to house number 34, Fifth Road. I would like to remind the court that the accused drove into the premises in an i20, which is the same vehicle that was used in a shooting resulting in a person being killed in Vereeniging,” he said.

“We rushed to the house because I was worried that one of the suspects would move the i20 if no one was watching the premises.”

He said Kekana co-operated with police by opening the gate.

“I asked for permission to enter the premises and whether he had the keys. He agreed, took the remote from his pocket, pressed it, and the gate opened.

“I asked the driver to search the vehicle. I then assisted him because he was handcuffed and instructed another member to wear surgical gloves so that no evidence would be tampered with,” Sekgobela said.

“I told him that while the vehicle was being searched, he needed to watch the process. He acknowledged that he understood.”

Kekana’s lawyer, advocate Riaan Gissing, objected when the state attempted to lead evidence on items allegedly recovered during the search, arguing that the admissibility of anything found remains disputed.

Judge Cassim Mosa upheld the objection.

The court also heard that Kekana’s health deteriorated while officers processed the scene.

“I was shocked when he started coughing, and when we looked down I saw blood stains. When I see a person coughing up blood, I get worried, which is why I called the ambulance,” Sekgobela said.

He said officers gave Kekana a towel before paramedics arrived.

“I explained to him that I was calling an ambulance. I gave him the towel so that he would not stain his clothing with blood.

“At the time he was going into the ambulance, I asked him to take off his jersey because we wanted to preserve gun residue on it as he was suspected of being involved in the shooting.”

During cross-examination, Gissing shifted focus to the information that led police to the accused.

Sekgobela told the court he contacted a confidential police source after receiving an initial radio report because “they don’t always listen to their radios”.

When Gissing asked him to identify the source, Sekgobela refused.

“With due respect, my lord, I won’t be able to divulge my source’s name because I’ll be putting my source’s life at risk,” he said.

Gissing argued that refusing to disclose the source undermined his client’s constitutional right to challenge the evidence.

“My lord, preventing me from asking this question would violate accused number one’s right to a fair trial in terms of section 35(3) of the constitution. We are entitled to challenge the evidence that has been adduced,” he submitted.

Sekgobela maintained his refusal and confirmed the source had not testified in court.

He further testified that after speaking to the source, he relayed the information to members of the investigation team before police moved to the Bramley property.

Cross-examination continues.

Sowetan