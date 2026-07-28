Samwu slams Treasury over withheld municipal grants

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Samwu says the delayed payment of workers' salaries can be characterised as economic violence. File photo.

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There was no logic in Treasury’s initial decision to withhold grants from municipalities that are already facing financial difficulties and it “must therefore not expect applause for extinguishing a fire that should never have been started in the first place”.

This is according to the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) after yesterday’s announcement by the National Treasury that it will release the July 2026 Local Government Equitable Share transfers, provided municipalities meet the applicable requirements by December 2026.

Samwu general secretary Dumisane Magagula said while the union welcomes the Treasury’s decision, withholding of funds had tangible consequences, with some municipalities unable to pay their workers.

“There was simply no logic in taking [from] municipalities that were already experiencing severe financial difficulties, withholding an important source of revenue and expecting their financial position and service delivery to somehow improve.

“Workers could not meet their bond and rental payments. Families struggled to buy food. Parents had to worry about transporting their children to school. Workers faced penalties and the possibility of damage to their credit records because of a decision over which they had absolutely no control,” Magagula said.

“National Treasury must therefore not expect applause for extinguishing a fire that should never have been started in the first place.”

He said they welcome the release of the funds as they will bring desperately needed relief to municipalities and workers.

However, the funds cannot erase the hardship unnecessarily inflicted on thousands of municipal workers and their families, he said.

Earlier this month Treasury announced that it had withheld R13.5bn from 69 municipalities, saying it would only release a third of the money once municipalities proved they were paying creditors in line with signed repayment agreements.

As a result, some municipalities failed to pay their staff and blamed Treasury for this.

Magagula said the union maintains that the initial decision was an unacceptable form of collective punishment.

“Municipal workers did not adopt unfunded budgets. They did not authorise irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure. They did not fail to implement consequence management against municipal managers and senior officials.”

He said, “The events of this month must never be repeated, and National Treasury must learn from the consequences of its decision and abandon interventions that seek to restore municipalities to financial health by first pushing them closer to financial collapse. Workers must never again be made to pay for failures they did not create.”

During the media briefing, both finance minister Enoch Godongwana and minister Velenkosi Hlabisa of the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) announced the release of the funds.

Godongwana said the decision was not based on municipalities complying but rather on avoiding having adverse short- to medium-term effects on the delivery of basic municipal services.

Both ministers said some municipalities had failed to pay staff even before the grants were withheld.

“Where does it emanate from? From passing an unfunded budget,” said Hlabisa.

“That is where we are going to drill down so that no municipality passes an unfunded budget and to ensure that they spend and plan according to the money they have,” Hlabisa said.

Regarding the compliance, Hlabisa said when municipalities get money, they must pay water boards, SARS, Eskom and everybody that they owe so that the same thing does not happen again.

Hlabisa also added, “Some municipalities budget on money they don’t have. Eventually they don’t pay SARS, they don’t pay all other organs which they must pay. They concentrate on paying salaries, and when this money [grants] is being stopped, they can’t even pay salaries.”

Sowetan