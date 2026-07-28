Sanral conceded cases to save taxpayers’ money, says CEO

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The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has acknowledged procurement failures that resulted in a series of court challenges over its routine road maintenance panel tenders.

Sanral CEO Reginald Demana said the agency opted to settle court cases after receiving legal advice that some irregularities in the procurement process could not be defended.

“We have been on the wrong end of a number of court cases owing to lapses in some of our procurement processes and practices. So some of these cases will be high-profile, high-value tenders we lose, but the most issues have come out of the so-called panels that we introduced,” he said.

Demana was giving an update on all the agency’s procurement issues, including allegations of corruption, lawsuits and root causes that are currently in the public domain.

He said the agency has had to start a process of conceding to try not to waste taxpayers’ money. After the concessions, Demana said the agency has started issuing fresh routine road maintenance tenders in batches rather than all at once.

The staggered approach was intended to prevent a small number of companies from securing every available contract and to encourage broader competition among contractors.

It was clear that some irregularities cannot be cured in a tender process. It was also clear that some conduct amounts to possible and suspected fraudulent behaviour in the value chain of the process — Reginald Demana, Sanral CEO

Demana confirmed that Sanral had instructed an external law firm to investigate events surrounding the implementation of the extensions, including the alleged reversal of board-approved decisions while he was on leave.

Those events led to the suspension of several employees, whose cases are now before the labour court.

“We are awaiting judgment, so it’s a matter that we must respect the cause and the outcome of it. We are not in the business of challenging legal matters, [such as] Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration outcomes, for example, unnecessarily. If something makes sense, we comply. So we will see what comes out of there. And we will then comply,” he said.

Investigations into the failed panel process had uncovered conduct amounting to suspected fraudulent behaviour, he said.

“It was clear that some irregularities cannot be cured in a tender process. It was also clear that some conduct amounts to possible and suspected fraudulent behaviour in the value chain of the process.”

Sanral’s focus is now on resolving litigation and implementing consequence management while rolling out the new procurement process, he added.

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