Snow expected: what to do if travelling by road this week

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The RTMC warned motorists not to drive around road closure barriers or attempt to cross roads covered with snow or ice. File photo:

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With snow and freezing temperatures expected to hit parts of South Africa over the coming days, motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution if they plan to travel.

On Tuesday the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) warned that snowfall and icy temperatures are expected in the Eastern Cape highlands, the Drakensberg region in Kwazulu-Natal, and on routes leading to Lesotho in the coming days.

“The anticipated weather conditions are expected to create hazardous driving conditions, particularly on mountain passes, high-altitude routes and major transport corridors,” it said.

“Motorists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas and to remain alert for possible road closures, reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces.”

If travel cannot be avoided, the RTMC appealed to all motorists to observe road safety measures including:

Reduce speed and drive according to the prevailing weather and road conditions.

Increase the following distance between vehicles to allow sufficient stopping time.

Avoid sudden braking, harsh acceleration and sharp steering manoeuvres on icy or snow-covered roads.

Switch on headlights to improve visibility, even during daylight hours.

Ensure vehicles are roadworthy, with tyres, brakes, lights and windscreen wipers in good working condition.

Carry essential emergency supplies, including warm clothing, blankets, drinking water, non-perishable food, a fully charged cellphone and a torch.

Check weather forecasts and official traffic updates before embarking on a journey.

Comply with the instructions of traffic law enforcement officers and emergency personnel at all times.

The RTMC warned motorists not to drive around road closure barriers or attempt to cross roads covered with snow or ice. RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said: “Such actions place motorists, passengers and emergency responders at unnecessary risk and may delay rescue and recovery operations.”

Freight operators and public transport operators are also encouraged to closely monitor weather conditions and review travel plans where severe weather may affect operations.

TimesLIVE