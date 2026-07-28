The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today

‘NEC must lead’: ANC’s strongest province backs national control of coalition deals

Limpopo premier and provincial chair Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The ANC should centralise coalition negotiations under its national leadership while allowing provinces to shape decisions based on local conditions.

This is according to Limpopo premier and provincial chair Phophi Ramathuba as the party seeks to avoid the electoral setbacks that forced it into coalition politics in much of the country.

Ramathuba, whose province delivered the ANC’s strongest result in the 2024 national election, said the party’s national executive committee must retain overall authority on coalition arrangements because it is ultimately accountable for the organisation’s electoral performance.

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Why NPA dropped corruption case against crime intelligence head Khumalo

National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Andy Mothibi has withdrawn the case against crime intelligence officials, including Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) head advocate Andy Mothibi has withdrawn the prosecution of police crime intelligence officials, including its head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, who were arrested over the alleged corrupt hiring of an engineer in their unit.

This means the case investigated by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, which led to clashes between top SA Police Service officers and the directorate, has collapsed and will be withdrawn from the court roll.

“The NDPP head said he was going to review those cases,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago told Sowetan’s sister newspaper Business Day. “That process has happened and he has signed the withdrawal of that matter, but it still has to go through the processes of court so it is formally withdrawn.”

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Suspend judge Mbenenge after gross misconduct finding, JSC urges Ramaphosa

The JSC has advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Eastern Cape High Court judge president Selby Mbenenge as he fights an impeachment recommendation based on a sexual harassment complaint. Picture: (Veli Nhlapo)

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Eastern Cape High Court judge president Selby Mbenenge as he faces an impeachment recommendation.

The move follows the commission’s decision in April to refer its gross misconduct finding against Mbenenge, in a sexual harassment complaint, to the National Assembly for impeachment consideration.

“The JSC [has] resolved to advise the president to suspend judge president Mbenenge from his duties pending the decision of the National Assembly as contemplated in section 177 of the Constitution,” the JSC said in a statement on Monday.

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