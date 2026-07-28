Treasury ‘conditionally’ releases municipal grants to avoid effect on service delivery

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Minister of finance Enoch Godongwana says the National Treasury has decided to release temporarily withheld equitable shares to affected municipalities. Picture: Business Day/

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The National Treasury has decided to release temporarily withheld equitable shares to affected municipalities, minister of finance Enoch Gondongwana says.

The Treasury will be releasing more than R7bn in total by Friday.

During a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday, Godongwana confirmed that the Treasury will start releasing the remaining withheld July local equitable share transfers from July 31.

“The decision follows a comprehensive assessment process undertaken, including the active monitoring of compliance by the affected municipalities after Treasury temporarily withheld transfers in terms of section 216 (2) of the constitution,” he said.

“The release is therefore not based on a finding of compliance.

“Rather, National Treasury decided to release funding because we have withheld close to 31 days, which ends on Monday, and to avoid having adverse short- to medium-term effects on the delivery of basic municipal services.”

In July, the Treasury withheld R13.5bn from 69 municipalities, saying it would only release a third of the money once municipalities proved they were paying creditors in line with signed repayment agreements.

Gondongwana warned that the municipalities are not off the hook.

“It is intended to protect basic service delivery while requiring affected municipalities to correct the serious weakness identified.”

Affected municipalities will receive letters from the Treasury on the steps they have to take to comply with before December 2026.

Cogta minister Velenkosi Hlabisa said his office and the Treasury are in common agreement that from now they will be working together to ensure that municipalities comply.

“We want to urge our municipalities on the question of unfunded budgets; this must come to an end. A municipality that adopts an unfunded budget commits lies to the public because you say you are going to use money you don’t have,” he said.