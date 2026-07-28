WATCH | Department blames lack of doctors for postponed surgeries at Gauteng hospital

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Elective surgeries such as hip and knee replacements have been temporarily put on hold at Tambo Memorial Hospital because it does not have specialists, the Gauteng department of health has confirmed.

In the meantime, those who desperately need the surgeries like Adele Stolz, 47, continue to live in constant pain while waiting for the operations that might only happen next year.

Diagnosed with hip osteoarthritis, Stolz said she was referred to the hospital in March after her doctor determined she needed surgery. Since then, she has remained on a waiting list.

“I need this surgery. It’s not nice living in pain,” she told Sowetan.

WATCH | Adele Stolz, 47, a Tambo Memorial Hospital outpatient, struggles with movement as she feels pain in her left hip caused by arthritis. She is one of many whose surgery has been postponed indefinitely due to ongoing theatre refurbishment at the facility.



Video Michelle… pic.twitter.com/y2O1tUwClN — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 26, 2026

Stolz said the pain started in August 2025 as a sharp ache in her left hip that gradually worsened, affecting her mobility. After being referred to Tambo Memorial Hospital on the East Rand, she said she was informed that elective surgeries were not being performed because of theatre renovations.

“I was told renovations at the theatre were happening for the next two months, so they were not taking patients for operations, and I was put on a waiting list,” she said.

When Stolz returned in April to collect medication and see a doctor, she said she was told her surgery might take place in only June or July next year.

She said the prolonged wait has affected almost every aspect of her daily life.

“I can’t sleep properly because of the pain, especially in winter. I struggle to walk, and even simple things like putting on my shoes or trousers have become difficult.”

However, the Gauteng department said elective arthroplasty procedures, including hip and knee replacements, are temporarily on hold because of the unavailability of a specialist and not because operating theatres are unavailable.

It said patients awaiting these procedures have been referred to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and will be contacted regarding the scheduling of their operations.

“Emergency and life-threatening cases continue to be prioritised in line with clinical protocols,” it said.

However, Stolz’s fiancé, Marius Groneweld, 49, said it has been difficult watching her condition deteriorate.

“At night she cries when she tries to turn over in bed because she is in so much pain. I have to help her with almost everything,” he said.

“When we go to the shops, I’m constantly watching to make sure she doesn’t fall. She can barely walk 250m.”

While the department states that patients needing surgeries have been referred to other facilities, that has not happened for Stoltz.

Groneweld questioned why patients could not be referred to other facilities if operations were being delayed.

“If they can’t do the surgery now, they should refer her somewhere else so we can make an alternative plan. Every time we are at the hospital we are told renovations are taking place, but we don’t see anything happening.”

The Gauteng department of health says elective arthroplasty procedures, including hip and knee replacement surgeries, at Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg are temporarily on hold because the hospital does not have a specialist to perform them and not because its operating theatres are unavailable. Picture: (Michelle Banda)

The department, however, denied that surgeries at Tambo Memorial Hospital had been postponed because of theatre renovations.

“Tambo Memorial Hospital continues to provide elective surgical services while phased maintenance is being carried out on the air handling units that regulate theatre temperature and ventilation.

“Refurbishment of theatre 1 was completed in mid-June, and it is fully operational. Theatre 2 has also been refurbished and is expected to resume operations over the coming weekend, while maintenance on theatre 3 is scheduled to begin next week.”

It said five operating theatres remain available for surgical services throughout the refurbishment programme, which is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Tambo Memorial Hospital recently participated in the Mandela Day Surgical Marathon, completing 44 of its planned 47 operations. The remaining three procedures were not performed because the patients did not attend their scheduled appointments, the department said.

DA Gauteng health spokesperson Madeleine Hicklin said the party had previously criticised the department for failing to establish adequate referral pathways for patients awaiting elective surgery during the maintenance period.

“We have also been sceptical of the proposed two-month timeframe, and our concerns have now been validated,” she said.

“The continued failure to arrange referrals is not only unacceptable but also cruel to patients left waiting in pain. It is yet another reminder that simply reshuffling MECs cannot fix a department crippled by systemic mismanagement.”

Sowetan