WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
The Bafana Bafana star was murdered in 2014.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
The Bafana Bafana star was murdered in 2014.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
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