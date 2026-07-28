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WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Family and fans seek justice nearly a decade after soccer star’s killing

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TimesLIVE

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

The Bafana Bafana star was murdered in 2014.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

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