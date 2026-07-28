Why NPA dropped corruption case against crime intelligence head Khumalo

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National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) head Adv Andy Mothibi has withdrawn the prosecution of police crime intelligence officials, including its head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, who were arrested over an alleged corrupt hiring of an engineer in their unit.

This means the case investigated by Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), which led to clashes between top SAPS officers and the directorate, has collapsed and will be withdrawn from the court roll.

“The NDPP head said he was going to review those cases,” NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago told Sowetan’s sister newspaper Business Day. “That process has happened and he has signed the withdrawal of that matter, but it still has to go through the processes of court so that it is formally withdrawn.”

Khumalo, together with police crime intelligence CFO Maj-Gen Philani Lushaba, intelligence analysis and co-ordination head Maj-Gen Nosipho Madondo, Gauteng intelligence head Maj-Gen Josias Lekalaka, Maj-Gen Zwelithini Gabela and Brig Phindile Ncube, were arrested and charged with corruption after the hiring of Brig Dineo Mokwele.

Idac described Mokwele as an “unqualified civilian”. However, evidence from the Madlanga commission showed Mokwele had necessary academic qualification for an engineering-related post in crime intelligence.

July 27, 2026.Former Head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Adv Andrea Johnson testifies before Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Ma)

Meanwhile, the legitimacy of supplementary statements obtained by the directorate from National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams, which led to the arrest of Khumalo and the others, have been disavowed by a prosecutor and investigator from Idac, the commission heard on Monday.

Evidence leader Mahlape Sello told the commission that investigator Mantsha Raphesu and a prosecutor (identified as Adv Ramsamy) will this week testify that a statement submitted by the directorate’s chief investigator, Dylan Perumal, from Adams could have been fabricated.

Adams is the main complainant in the case against Khumalo, in which he complained about the hiring of Mokwele.

“The testimony that we will hear is that the two investigators and prosecutor Ramsamy went to Cape Town and on 6 January [2025] obtained statements from Mr Adams and that the statements we have worked through, commissioned by Mr Perumal, are post-fact fabrication,” Sello said.

“Both witnesses [Ramsamy and Raphesu] disavow the validity of all these statements that on January, Mr Perumal did not commission any statement. That is the evidence we shall hear and that they were all commissioned by Mr Raphesu.”

In January 6 2025, Ramsamy, Raphesu and Perumal obtained supplementary statements from Adams to substantiate his initial affidavit submitted to the directorate making allegations against Khumalo and other top intelligence officers.

The commission has two sets of statements; four commissioned by Raphesu and four which were commissioned by Perumal. The statements were taken the same day − January 6 2025.

Ramsamy and Raphesu told the commission that Perumal might have obtained further statements from Adams alone but it would have not been possible on January 6 2025. “There was no way that Dylan would have obtained that affidavit that day,” Raphesu said in a voice note played at the commission.

“I think it was signed on a different day, which I do not know. I was questioning that signature of Fadiel. It looks like someone was trying to jika (alter) it but I am not an expert but it looks like it. ”

Ramsamy concurred with Raphesu that Perumal could not have taken the statements from Adams on January 62025. “Why would two investigating officers sitting in the same boardroom have taken two different statements on the same day. I can confirm in my presence, there were only four statements taken. The A1 [affidavit] was not taken in my presence and it could have not been taken on 6 January 2025.”

Outgoing Idac head Adv Andrea Johnson conceded the contradictions from the team bring to the fore questions about the legality and credibility of the investigation.

She said Perumal had to explain what happened and whether he obtained the statements on his own, without his colleagues.

“It puts us in a conundrum where three people say they were together. It is something that has to be dealt with ... it seems like parallel investigations, and we cannot have that,” Johnson said.

NPA legal representative Adv Apla Bodlani told the commission Perumal was recently hospitalised and could not confirm to the commission when he can be able to testify.

Johnson was testifying at the commission on Monday hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted her request to resign from her top position.

She requested to resign as Idac faced scrutiny over its investigations against crime intelligence.

Business Day