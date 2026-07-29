EXPLAINER | Inside Tambo Memorial’s R6m theatre upgrade and what it means for patients

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The Gauteng department of health says elective arthroplasty procedures, including hip and knee replacement surgeries, at Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg are temporarily on hold because the hospital does not currently have a specialist to perform them. Picture:

Patients may have heard about ongoing work at Tambo Memorial Hospital operating theatres.

However, what is happening and how will it affect surgeries?

According to a written reply by Gauteng health MEC Faith Mazibuko to questions in the legislature, the theatre renovations at the hospital are not major.

Instead, the department is carrying out planned maintenance by replacing the air handling units in the operating theatres at a cost of R6.34m, she said.

According to Mazibuko, work at the hospital began in May and is expected to be completed by October 31.

Air handling units are ventilation systems that regulate temperature, airflow and air quality inside operating theatres to meet infection prevention and patient safety standards.

The department says the maintenance programme was designed so only one operating theatre is taken out of service at a time while the remaining theatres continue to perform operations.

“Theatre 1 has already returned to service. Theatre 2 has completed maintenance, and theatre 3 is next in line, leaving five operating theatres available throughout the project.”

According to Mazibuko, no elective or emergency surgeries have been postponed because of the maintenance work.

“The hospital has not postponed any surgical procedures due to any renovations,” she said, adding that theatre utilisation increased to 90% in May.

She also said no emergency surgery patients had been referred to other hospitals because of the project.

The department reiterated this position in a recent statement, saying elective surgeries continue daily under its Treatment Time Guarantees programme, which manages waiting lists and prioritises patients according to clinical need.

While the department says the theatre maintenance has not halted surgery, it confirmed that elective arthroplasty procedures — planned hip and knee replacement operations — are temporarily on hold for a different reason.

According to the department, the delay is due to the unavailability of a specialist, not because operating theatres are closed.

As an interim measure, patients waiting for these procedures are being referred to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, where they will be contacted with new surgery dates.

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