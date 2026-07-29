Five things to know about the DA’s bid to reinstate Tshwane city manager

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The Pretoria high court on Wednesday heard an urgent application by the DA in Tshwane and Solidarity against the process followed to suspend city manager Johann Mettler.

Both organisations argued that the process was “irrational and unlawful” and should be set aside and that an interim order be issued to allow Mettler back in office pending the outcome of the review application that has been filed.

Here are five thing you need to know:

Tshwane speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has asked the Pretoria high court to dismiss the DA and Solidarity’s urgent application challenging the process that led to Mettler’s precautionary suspension, arguing the matter lacks urgency;

Advocate Phumudzo Managa, representing Ndzwanana, argued the applicants should have pursued other legal remedies, including Mettler’s pending review application or referring their complaints about the speaker’s ruling to the council’s ethics committee;

Managa defended the decision to exclude the votes of 13 councillors who had applied for leave on the day of the vote, arguing they were officially recorded as absent when voting took place and that the nine who later attended were noted only after the resolution had already been adopted;

Earlier, DA advocate Nick Ferreira argued the suspension process was unlawful from the outset, saying the special council meeting was convened without the required notice, lacked an agenda and reports at the start, and that these defects rendered the resolution invalid;

Ferreira further argued that the speaker unlawfully removed nine valid votes against Mettler’s suspension, overturning the outcome of the vote and undermining democratic representation. Judgment is expected on Friday.

Sowetan