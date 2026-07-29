Idac acted outside its mandate on Khumalo probe − Johnson

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Former Head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Adv Andrea Johnson testifies before Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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SA Police Service crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo’s appointment to the top position was found to have been regular by the Public Service Commission (PSC), more than a year before Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) dealt with the matter.

The report by the PSC, an oversight body for government, was displayed at Madlanga commission during the cross-examination of outgoing Idac head Adv Andrea Johnson on Tuesday.

Johnson faced questions as to why the directorate in 2025 continued to probe Khumalo when the PSC’s report from August 2023 cleared suspicions of irregularity in his appointment.

Madlanga commission is probing allegations that Idac acted outside its mandate and used its power, as the only institution in the country with authority to probe and prosecute, to target top cops. Top cops include Khumalo, national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Johnson, during cross-examination, made a significant concession that given the information before Madlanga inquiry, a conclusion can be drawn that Idac acted outside its mandate in some of its investigations relating to Khumalo.

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams’ walks free after granted R10000 bail at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on 15 May 2026. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

Idac’s investigations under scrutiny come from National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams’ complaint in which he made a string of allegations against crime intelligence management.

Adams alleged that former minister Bheki Cele was involved in appointing Khumalo without an interview, while there were other generals suitable for the position.

The complaint was filed in November 2024, more than a year after the PSC’s report on the matter relating to Khumalo’s proper appointment.

According to the Madlanga inquiry, the PSC report would have been available to Idac in April 2025 from Masemola, but the directorate proceeded to look into the matter.

Johnson was also quizzed on why, in her summons to Masemola, she wanted documents relating to the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team (PKTT) while in her testimony she said the directorate was not investigating any matters relating to the PKTT.

The summons required the police to supply original documentary files and applications for promotions of commanders and members of the PKTT through deviation. Johnson struggled explain why she sought documents relating to the PKTT without an investigation in place.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo put it to Johnson that it seems there was a “hidden hand” that was influencing the investigations, taking into consideration the request for the task team promotion documents while no investigation was conducted.

“It looks like there was a hidden hand driving Idac investigations. This [PKTT] is not Adams’ complaint. Where do all these things come from? Who was driving this because it’s clearly not Adams’ hand, I could be wrong, what does it look like to you?” Khumalo asked.

Johnson said she had no explanation why the PKTT was part of the summons she signed and an answer would be from a brief she had with chief investigator Dylan Perumal.

The directorate faces allegations that it actively participated in a “well co-ordinated attack against” Khumalo. Mkhwanazi, in his testimony, said the investigation against Khumalo was a move to delay organised crime investigations. However, Johnson denied Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

Johnson will continue to testify on Wednesday.