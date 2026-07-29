Lawyer of ‘Cat’ Matlala’s co-accused withdraws amid financial dispute

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18 March 2026. Musa Kekana, Teigo Floyd Mabusela, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, Tsakani Matlala and Nthabiseng Nzama appeared before the Johannesburg high court for a pre-trial hearing. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

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In a twist of events, a lawyer of one of the co-accused in Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala case, Nthabiseng Nzama, has recused himself from the case in the Johannesburg high court, citing financial issues.

After the withdrawal, Nzama will no longer be represented by Timothy Chauke.

She will be legally represented by attorney Nardus Grové, who is also representing Nzama’s father Tiego Floyd Mabusela, who is a co-accused in the same trial.

Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, Mabusela and Nzama are on trial and have pleaded not guilty to 25 charges.

The charges include the attempted murders of actor Tebogo Thobejane and taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud and money-laundering.

Nzama faces only three counts of money-laundering.

Chauke said the application for a withdrawal, brought before the court on Wednesday, was initially discussed in the judge’s chamber.

“As discussed in the chamber that we would be bringing an application to withdraw as attorneys of the record on the basis of financial instruction, it has been discussed that Mr Grové will be taking over,” said Chauke.

Grové confirmed the instruction and that he would be representing the father and daughter duo.

Just days before, Nzama had filed an application to skip parts of the lengthy trial to focus on her honours degree studies, arguing that travelling daily between Pretoria and the court was a massive burden.

She argued that much of the evidence had nothing to do with her and placed an “unnecessary burden” on her without advancing the interest of justice.

However, judge Cassim Mosa dismissed her application, legally forcing her to remain present for the full duration of the trial despite her limited charges.

Mosa granted Chauke leave to withdraw as legal representative, leaving Nzama with Grové.

Sowetan