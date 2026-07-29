LISTEN | New programme aims to equip young chefs with skills across Africa

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A new SA initiative is looking to prepare upcoming chefs for careers across the continent by combining classroom learning with practical experience in different African countries.

Thuto Africa, established in 2026, aims to bridge the gap between academic training and the hospitality industry through a 12-month programme that gives aspiring chefs opportunities to work, learn and exchange skills across borders.

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The organisation was founded by chef Dibuseng Moshanyana, 34, and chef Anton Vermeulen, a master butcher and meat specialist with more than 40 years’ experience in the industry.

Moshanyana, who was born in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, and raised in QwaQwa, Free State, said the idea was inspired by her experience working in Botswana and her desire to help young chefs gain practical industry exposure while learning about Africa’s diverse food cultures.

“I have always had a passion for working in the kitchen, but also for mentoring and developing upcoming chefs,” she said.

“I realised I knew very little about our own continent, our cultures and our food. I started researching whether there were programmes that supported aspiring chefs across Africa while giving them the workplace experience required before graduation.”

She said the organisation was named Thuto, meaning “education”, to reflect its focus on learning and skills development.

The programme will target hospitality students, recent graduates and aspiring chefs preparing to enter the industry.

“Participants will take part in cross-border exchanges, monthly skills workshops focusing on African cuisine, sustainability and fusion cooking, while receiving mentorship from experienced chefs. They will also keep culinary journals to document their professional development throughout the year.

“The programme begins with planning and nominations during the first two months, followed by orientation and cultural readiness workshops before participants begin placements in other African countries.”

Moshanyana said Thuto Africa has already secured support from Botswana, Lesotho, Ghana and Nigeria, while discussions are continuing with other countries. In SA, engagements with the departments responsible for higher education and tourism are still to take place.

She said private sector partners, including Chef Gear, had already pledged support. “Our goal is to strengthen Africa’s hospitality industry,” she said.

“We have seen many skilled African chefs leave the continent to work in Europe. We want to create opportunities for chefs to learn from one another within Africa by exchanging skills, cultures and cuisines.”

She said growing tourism industries across several African countries present new opportunities for young hospitality professionals.

“Much of the world’s attention has been on Asia, but Africa’s tourism sector is growing rapidly. We want to ensure young chefs are ready for those opportunities while celebrating African food, heritage and culture,” she said.

Moshanyana said the first intake will take place February 2027. Students will be nominated by participating institutions based on academic performance, practical skills, and passion. A joint selection panel from partner countries and hotels will then reviews candidates.

More information can be found at www.thutoafrica.co.za

Sowetan