New name, same mission: Kazang rebrands under Lesaka

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Lesaka Technologies, the South African fintech company behind merchant payment, cash management and business solutions including Kazang, Cash Connect, Adumo and GAAP, is bringing all four businesses together under one brand name: Lesaka.

Under Lesaka you will have everything you need to trade, get paid, manage cash, access lending and insurance, and grow.

Kazang supports more than 100,000 micro merchants processing around 3-million transactions daily. This community of traders uses its terminals to sell services such as prepaid electricity, prepaid airtime and data, DStv subscriptions and bill payments.

More than 60,000 of these merchants are enabled to accept card payments.

We want to make it easier for merchants to do business, which means we need to be wherever they are — Kagiso Khaole, Lesaka Merchant Division CEO

You won’t need to do anything when Kazang switches to Lesaka. Your terminals and apps will keep working exactly as they do now.

You’ll continue using the same services as always, including prepaid voucher sales, accepting card payments, applying for cash advances and paying suppliers, and the team supporting you stays the same.

“We want to make it easier for merchants to do business, which means we need to be wherever they are,” says Kagiso Khaole, CEO of Lesaka Merchant Division.

“Whether you run a spaza shop or another small business, our goal is to stand alongside you with these human-first products and support your need to grow. Our One Lesaka identity signals our commitment to this mission.”

The new branding won’t change anything for you right now, but it forms part of Lesaka’s plans to offer you a simpler experience and a wider set of services in future.

The company will bring everything together under one roof, making it easier to access the tools you need to run your business.

“South Africa’s small and informal businesses are the backbone of our communities, helping people buy essentials, pay bills and access important services close to home,” Khaole says.

“By bringing Kazang, Cash Connect, Adumo and GAAP together under Lesaka, we can connect the strengths of each business to offer our merchants more services through one trusted partner.”

For additional information, visit the Lesaka website.

This article was sponsored by Lesaka Technologies.