Speaker defends exclusion of votes after Tshwane suspends city manager

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The DA and Solidarity have approached the Pretoria high court over the suspension of Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler. Picture:

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City of Tshwane speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has asked the Pretoria high court to dismiss an urgent application by the DA and Solidarity challenging the process that was followed in adopting a resolution to suspend city manager Johann Mettler.

Both the DA and Solidarity approached the court requesting that Mettler be reinstated pending his review application, and that the precautionary suspension be declared unlawful.

Ndzwanana’s lawyer, Phumudzo Managa, said the application lacked urgency and that there were appropriate avenues to seek redress, such as in the review court.

Among the arguments advanced by the DA and Solidarity was that the speaker unlawfully redacted the votes of 13 councillors who had initially applied for leave before the council sitting.

Out of the 13, nine later attended the sitting and voted against placing Mettler on suspension.

Ndzwanana deleted their votes when recording the outcome.

Managa argued that at the time of voting for the resolution, the 13 members were said to be on leave. Of the nine who were present, council had noted them after the resolution was taken, he added.

He argued that the members had been warned about the implications their absence would have on the proceedings.

Managa told the court that if the DA was aggrieved by the speaker’s decision, they should have approached the ethics committee, and not the court.

Earlier, DA lawyer Nick Ferreira argued that the process had been flawed from the outset, saying that court records showed that on July 7 a notice was issued informing councillors that a special council meeting would take place within the next two days.

“The illegality starts right there ... That council meeting was called on short notice. Seventy-two hours of notice is required, or three business days of notice,” he said.

“I’ll show that the supreme court of appeal says that when the notice is defective, any resolution that follows is unlawful because it undermines the right to democratic participation. We could actually stop there because that’s where the illegality starts.”

Ferreira said, however, the illegality did not stop there, but continued when, on the day of the sitting, there was no agenda and report at the beginning.

“So, there was a council meeting. But nobody knew what the council was about,” he said.

He argued that Ndzwanana’s decision reversed the outcome, disenfranchised councillors, and subverted the democratic will of voters to secure a political win.

“There is nothing in any law anywhere in this country that says where a councillor has applied for leave — and nonetheless is eligible and attends the meeting and casts a vote — that the vote can be deleted from the tally.”

Judgment is expected to be delivered on Friday.

Sowetan