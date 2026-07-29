The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

How a Soweto dumping ground was used in R9m lottery grant scam

An open field in Protea Glen, Soweto, which was supposed to be turned into a multipurpose centre, is at the centre of an SIU investigation into fraud and corruption at the National Lotteries Commission. Picture: (Thulani Mbele)

A barren piece of land that served as an illegal dumping site was allegedly used in a fraudulent scheme to steal R9m from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

In 2021, Jeremane Petrus Sedibe, 54, of Protea Glen in Soweto, applied for NLC funding, saying he would build a state-of-the-art sports facility on the land.

However, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found not a single brick was laid on the land in Protea Glen Ext 3 while the funds meant for the facilities were shared among 10 people, including four NLC employees.

The SIU’s Special Tribunal has ordered they must pay back the money.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

WATCH | Parents lament ‘health hazard’ mobile classrooms children study in

Mobile classrooms at Relebogile Secondary School in Khutsong. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The Church of the Twelve Apostles in Trinity, Khutsong, says its plan to build a permanent worship space has stalled because three years ago the Gauteng department of education asked that a school move onto its premises temporarily, and it is still there today.

In 2023, the education department relocated about 1,400 pupils from Relebogile Secondary School to mobile classrooms on the church property after a sinkhole damaged the school’s toilets.

A R27m budget was set aside to rehabilitate the school.

While the move was meant to be temporary, the arrangement remains while church members and parents report little progress on repairs at the school.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

How to balance black tax with your wealth goals

For many, daily realities include sending money to parents for their healthcare and everyday household needs and making a transfer to your unemployed sibling for groceries. Picture: (123RF)

From tracking your expenses over the months to understanding how much you are contributing towards the upkeep of your family and protecting your sources of income.

These are some of the steps young black professionals can implement to ensure they do not compromise their financial futures.

For many, daily realities include sending money to parents for their healthcare and everyday household needs, and making a transfer to your unemployed sibling for groceries and for them to get to their next interview.

You pay bills and insurance premiums, set aside money for transport for the rest of the month, and then try to save towards your own financial goals.

Click here to read the full story.

Story audio is generated using AI

Sowetan