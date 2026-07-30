WATCH | Soweto field in R9m lottery scam earmarked for school

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An open field in Protea Glen, Soweto, which was supposed to be turned into a multipurpose centre, is at the centre of an SIU investigation into fraud and corruption at the National Lottery Commission. Picture:

The department of education says the piece of land used by a Soweto man to allegedly syphon R9m from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) is earmarked for a school.

The Gauteng department of education was responding to Sowetan’s report that in 2021 Jeremane Petrus Sedibe, 54, was awarded a R9m grant by the NLC after he applied, claiming he wanted to build a sports facility on open grounds in Ext 3 in Protea Glen.

After getting the money through his Motheo Sports and Entertainment Foundation, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) alleges that Sedibe shared the money with his associates, including NLC employees, while the facility was never built.

Sowetan reveals how Jeremane Petrus Sedibe allegedly milked NLC funding under the guise of wanting to build a state-of-the-art sports facility at Protea Glen Ext 3, Soweto, in 2021. Instead, the SIU alleges that Sedibe misused the money and shared it with associates who include… pic.twitter.com/OjZrE5l23e — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 29, 2026

Tebogo Sethathu of United Civil Society in Action, who has been assisting Sedibe throughout the matter, told Sowetan the department was aware of their sports project but delayed it.

“There was an agreement between Sedibe and [the department] to utilise that land, but there was a delay for someone from [the department] to sign it. Everything was in place, but the delays led to the project collapsing,” said Sethathu.

However, the department denied this version of events.

“[The department] can confirm that we know the name of the individual known as Petrus Sedibe. However, we do not have any dealings with the said individual,” said the department’s spokesperson, Onwabile Lubhelwana.

“It is important to note that the land in question belongs to the Gauteng provincial government, and the Gauteng department of education is the ‘user’ department. There are plans to provide more educational facilities in the fast-developing area of Protea Glen to be established or delivered in due course to address overcrowding in existing schools,” said Lubhelwana.

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Sowetan