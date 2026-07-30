Five things you need to know about the outcomes of the cabinet meeting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefing members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting. Picture: 30/07/2026. Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Story audio is generated using AI

The extension of the validity period for driver’s licences and progress to curb immigration violations were some of the items high on the agenda of the cabinet.

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni held a press briefing on Thursday to report on some of the key discussions during the recent cabinet meeting.

She announced the appointment of a new board for the embattled Public Investment Corporation, with deputy minister of planning, monitoring and evaluation Seiso Mohai named as chair. The new nonexecutive members of the board are Mohai, Patience Nqeto, Lebogang Mokgabudi, Gatlelane Ouma Rasethaba, Vivien McMenamin, Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, ltani Mafune, and Moipone Ramoipone as the Treasury representative,

The cabinet has approved the extension of the validity period of driver’s licences from five years to 10 years for light vehicles only.

The cabinet noted the return of some people who were among a group of Afrikaners who had left SA to settle in the US at president Donald Trump’s invitation. “The cabinet has reiterated that South Africans, irrespective of their political views, will always have a home in this country without the fear of political persecution and suppression,” she said.

The cabinet also noted the continued loss of life through traditional initiation practices. ”Cabinet conveys its heartfelt condolences to the family of the 47 initiates who lost their lives during the 2026 winter season," said Ntshavheni, adding that 161 criminal cases have been opened resulting in the arrest of 41 people,

Ntshavheni said that as at 23 July, 205 incidents related to the violation of immigration and related legislation were reported and registered as criminal cases. This is up from 103 reported in the first week of July. A total of 354 people have been arrested.

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan