Gauteng hospital shelved surgeries after specialist’s retirement, department says

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The Gauteng department of health says elective arthroplasty procedures, including hip and knee replacement surgeries, at Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg are temporarily on hold because the hospital does not currently have a specialist to perform them. Picture:

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Elective hip and knee replacement procedures at Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg have been temporarily suspended and might take place only next year because the hospital’s only permanent specialist has retired.

According to Gauteng department of health spokesperson Steve Mabona, the hospital put the surgeries on hold on April 1 2026, following the retirement of a permanent specialist.

Mabona said the unavailability of a specialist has resulted in prolonged hospital stays for patients needing surgery.

“Extended hospital stays increase the risk of patients developing complications. Furthermore, the continued occupation of hospital beds reduces the number of available beds for new admissions.”

Mabona said Tambo Memorial refers both emergency and elective orthopaedic cases to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, which manages them as per clinical urgency.

“About 50 patients are on the list that has been sent to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

”This arrangement provides temporary relief while efforts to appoint a permanent specialist and strengthen service capacity continue.”

Mabona said the position was advertised, interviews completed and the appointment process is under way. He added that an interim appointment of a sessional specialist is being fast-tracked to ensure the continuity of services while the permanent appointment is finalised.

Adele Stolz, 47, is one of the patients waiting for a hip replacement surgery at Tambo Memorial Hospital and claims she was told in April that her surgery might take place only in June or July next year.

She said the prolonged wait has affected almost every aspect of her daily life.

“I can’t sleep properly because of the pain, especially in winter. I struggle to walk, and even simple things like putting on my shoes or trousers have become difficult.”

However, the South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) and the South African Medical Association (Sama) say that shortages in key specialist disciplines are placing pressure on the public health system and affecting patient access to specialised care.

Samatu in Gauteng chairperson Dr Banele Nkosi said the shortage of specialists is a national crisis rather than a provincial one.

He said more doctors are leaving for private practice for better pay, others are retiring while young doctors are opting to practise elsewhere because they are not being hired and the government is not investing enough money for training.

This leaves specialists overworked and bound to make mistakes. They can’t even train young doctors, he said.

“Shortage of specialists is a national issue across the health sector, whether it’s your general surgeons, neurosurgeons, gynaes and your physicians.

“One is also not allowed to practise dual, both private and the government. The reason why people specialise is to better themselves and provide better for families. And the money they get in private practice is far better than what the government is willing to give. And the same government is not meeting them halfway to retain the expertise.”

Nkosi said what happens after specialists leave the government practice is that posts are frozen and usually they are in training and academic centres, which makes it hard to transfer skills to future specialists.

“This means we can’t train enough and won’t have enough, as many continue to exit either through retirement or for private practice. You have one specialist responsible for 10 trainees; it’s impractical. A better proportion would be one specialist per two to three trainees. The pressure is mounting on specialists left; it’s just a matter of time before they too leave. They are strained working in an under-resourced sector. We foresee danger, and an urgent intervention is needed.”

Sowetan reached out to spokesperson for the national department of health Forster Mohale to understand the extent of the alleged crisis and how the goverment plans to deal with the issue. However, he refuted Nkosi’s claims about shortages.

“There is no crisis,” Mohale said.

For Sama spokesperson Vezi Silwanyana, the impact of not having specialists extends beyond current service delivery.

“Public hospitals are the primary training platforms for future specialists. When senior specialists leave, fewer clinicians are available to supervise registrars, mentor junior doctors and sustain accredited training programmes.”

Sowetan