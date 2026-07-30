Government raises alarm over illegal immigrants on Mpumalanga farms

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Department of labour concerned about the hiring of undocumented foreign nationals by farm owners along the Komatipoort and Malelane areas in Mpumalanga. Picture:

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The department of labour has raised alarm on farms in and around Komatipoort and Malelane, Mpumalanga, hiring undocumented foreign nationals, predominantly Mozambicans.

This comes after a recent multidisciplinary inspection of six farms, including Tomahawk Farm, led to the discovery of 100 undocumented employees.

Parliament is still reviewing policy on fining employees who hire undocumented foreign nationals R100,000 per employee (supp)

Boikie Mampuru, provincial chief inspector for the department of labour in Mpumalanga, said the hiring of undocumented foreign nationals is prevalent in areas closer to Maputo, the capital of Mozambique.

“These farms are closer to the border between SA and Mozambique. Almost all of the farms in the area practise hiring undocumented foreign nationals. Over 100 during the blitz were found to be undocumented, but only 18 were apprehended. This was because the inspectors were outnumbered, so some managed to run away."

Mampuru said when he engaged the employers on why they employ undocumented foreign nationals, they said they had applied for work permits for the undocumented employees to come and work in SA but had not received feedback from home affairs.

He said the inspection was part of a high-impact blitz inspection targeting high-risk and problematic sectors in the province as part of the government’s coordinated effort to strengthen compliance with employment laws, immigration, and related legislation in the country.

“The core focus was to enforce compliance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, National Minimum Wage Act, Occupational Health and Safety Act, Unemployment Insurance Act, Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, Municipal by-laws by Municipal Environmental Health Practitioners and the Immigration Act, specifically targeting the exploitation of undocumented foreign nationals and ensuring decent working conditions.

“During the inspection, individuals were found primarily engaged in the farming of oranges, performing duties such as harvesting, packing and sorting of oranges. Due to the unsafe working environment posed by hazardous activities identified during the inspection, the employer was issued with enforcement notices for non-compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.”

Parliament is still reviewing policy on fining employees who hire undocumented foreign nationals R100,000 per employee (supp)

He said the employer at Tomahawk Farm was served with enforcement notices for non-compliance with OHSA, BCEA, COIDA and UIA.

“A contravention notice issued in terms of OHSA provides the employer with 60 days for corrective action.”

He said while there is a new proposal under the draft National Labour Migration Policy and amendments to the Employment Service Act to fine employees hiring undocumented foreign nationals R100,000 per employee, the proposed penalty is undergoing legislative process review, and not officially promulgated.

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