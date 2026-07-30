Idac’s Masemola decision ‘not based on any law’ admits Johnson

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Former Head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Adv Andrea Johnson testifies before Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

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Andrea Johnson’s testimony before the Madlanga inquiry has left yet another high-profile case on a shaky ground.

During conclusion of her testimony yesterday, Johnson admitted that Investigating Directorate Against Corruption’s (Idac) decision to join suspended police commissioner Fannie Masemola in a criminal case alongside people charged with corruption and fraud was not based on any provision of law.

The commission has suggested that evidence before it shows that Masemola terminated the controversial R228m tender awarded to alleged corruption mastermind Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s company two weeks after a preliminary audit report flagged irregularities.

However, Masemola was charged in a criminal case for delaying to act, evidence before the Madlanga commission suggests.

Idac charged Masemola on four counts of breaches of the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in May 4 and, as a result, was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The delay in acting against the tender was the basis of Idac to charge Masemola, as the police accounting officer.

Outgoing Idac head Johnson had testified the directorate charged Masemola for breach of the PFMA because he acted “much later” to terminate the contract, which was awarded to Matlala’s company, Medicare24, after he was warned about irregularities.

“It took him a long time to do so [act]. What then happened in not acting in terms of his duties as the accounting officer to act promptly and diligently, monies were in fact paid out because of unlawful corrupt activities in approximate value of R50m. We never said he is party to the corruption, but he is being charged for the PFMA arising out of those matter that he had become aware of and that he did not stop,” Johnson said.

However, evidence before the commission suggests that Masemola terminated the tender two weeks after a preliminary audit report was issued by police head of risk Charity Matlala-Matlou flagging irregularities.

The commission further quizzed whether the charges against Masemola alone fell within the directorate’s mandate and whether there were legal basis for joining him in a criminal case alongside accused charged with corruption and fraud.

Johnson initially said section 156 of the Criminal Procedure Act, on joining suspects, was the legal basis for the decision but later accepted upon further analysis that it was not. She accepted, legally, there was no provision which justifies the joinder.

“At face value, it seems to me this must have been done to embarras him, to taint him and make or cause the public to see him also being complicit in fraud and corruption,” Madlanga said.

This took place as the directorate is accused of “co-ordinating” attacks against police crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, Masemola and Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Johnson said there was no ill-intent from the directorate to taint Masemola.

She said he was joined in the case because the PFMA breach was alleged to have happened because of the corruption, if there was no corruption there wouldn’t have been a PFMA contravention charge.

“There was never an ill intent, it [charges] might have been clumsily put or incompetently put but that does not make for ill intent at all.”

Johnson also sought to protect the integrity the R228m tender case against other accused but accepted there were legal shortcomings in Masemola charge.

The case is one of the biggest cases handled by the directorate since it was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022. Ten officers, including Masemola, have been charged in it.

Evidence leader Mahlape Sello put it to Johnson that the referral by Matlala-Matlou, which triggered the corruption investigation, was inadequate to satisfy the requirements in law needed for case falling within the mandate of the directorate.

“If the investigation is unlawful, the question must arise what effect does that have on the ongoing prosecution?” Sello asked.

Sello said if the referral did not trigger the directorate’s mandate to investigate, such would put the prosecution of the case at risk.

Johnson did not agree with Sello’s contention, saying that the affidavit was legally sound with the requirement triggering an investigation because it had a preliminary audit report attached to it. The report substantiated the suspicions of corruption.

“I am unable to reconcile that they had nothing. There was a preliminary report, for me to agree to a contention thereof, would be highly irresponsible and one that I am not prepared to do to future jeopardise a case in all likelihood has a sound legal basis,” Johnson said.

She submitted the audit report. Sello did not challenge the basis of corruption charges.

Johnson also testified that she had a “very close relationship” with crime intelligence boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan.

Johnson accepted she had downplayed her relationship with Khan, when confronted with Whatsapp chats extracted from Khan’s phone in which they sometime had friendly greetings such “Hi gorgeous”. She confirmed they were close friends.

The directorate was accused of running a “Khan cabal” amid its investigations against Khumalo.

Business Day