Meet Arthur Adams — North West’s new police commissioner

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Lt-Gen Arthur Peter Adams has been appointed as the North West provincial police commissioner, effective from August. Picture:

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Lt-Gen Arthur Peter Adams has been appointed North West police commissioner, effective from August.

He was formally introduced on Thursday by acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane in Mahikeng.

Dimpane described him as a seasoned police officer who brings “34 years of distinguished service, making him one of the most experienced operational commanders within the police service”.

Adams began his policing career in public order policing before advancing through several specialised operational units, where he played a key role in developing SAPS’ tactical policing capabilities.

Dimpane said Adams was a highly trained specialist, a national intervention unit operator and trainer, and an advanced VIP close protection officer.

He was also among the pioneering members selected to serve in the elite Counter Assault Team, one of the country’s most specialised tactical units responsible for responding to medium- and high-risk operations.

As commander of the Thabazimbi Tactical Training Academy, Adams oversaw the training of members of the national intervention unit, counter assault team and special task force, preparing them for some of SA’s most demanding operational environments.

He later commanded the Mankwe Training Academy, where he further strengthened specialised training within protection and security services.

His leadership experience also extends beyond specialised operations.

Adams holds a national diploma in policing and has served as cluster commander of Potchefstroom, district, commissioner of the Bojanala Platinum District, district commissioner of Mangaung and, most recently, deputy provincial commissioner responsible for policing in the Free State.

“Throughout every appointment, Lt-Gen Adams has earned a reputation for decisive operational leadership, disciplined execution, capability development and unwavering commitment to service excellence,” Dimpane said.

Sowetan