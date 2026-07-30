North West’s new top cop Arthur Adams outlines policing priorities

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Lt-Gen Arthur Peter Adams, flanked by premier Lazarus Mokgosi and acting national commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane, has been appointed North West police commissioner. Picture:

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Illegal mining, the illicit economy, and bringing suspects to book in long-unsolved murder cases.

These are among the key challenges that the North West government and the South African Policing Union (Sapu) want newly appointed provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Arthur Peter Adams to tackle head-on.

Adams was formally introduced on Thursday by acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane in Mahikeng.

Adams takes over the position after the retirement of Lt-Gen Sello Kwena in December 2024. After Kwena’s departure, Maj-Gen Gopolang Patrick Asaneng served as acting provincial commissioner until March 2026, when Maj-Gen Ryno Naidoo assumed the acting role, which he held until Adams’ appointment.

Dimpane described Adams as a seasoned police officer who brings “34 years of distinguished service, making him one of the most experienced operational commanders within the police service”.

Speaking on the sidelines, MEC for safety and transport Wessels Morweng said the province welcomed the appointment of Adams, and they want him to focus on the proliferation of firearms in the province that continue to cost lives.

“At the helm of everything, we want him to deal with the illicit economy,” he said.

“Importantly, we want him to focus on big unresolved cases, including the murderers of social activist Thato Molosankwe and many other activists that have been silenced in our province, including other types of criminalities that are taking place in the province,” he said.

Tlou Mpheroane, Sapu’s provincial secretary, said they too welcomed the long-awaited appointment of a provincial commissioner.

“[Adams] should focus on the long-term problem North West had been facing of illegal mining and murders to bring trust to investors in the province.”

He said Adams must also focus on police facilities across the province and not forget the capacitation of police.

“We hope that the matters will be given priority.”

Meanwhile, Johannes Dire, provincial secretary of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), said Adams’ appointment would bring an end to prolonged uncertainty and provide the province with leadership stability, accountability, and clear strategic direction.

During the appointment ceremony Adams said he was humbled to be the one chosen to lead among many capable top officers.

“I pledge that I will serve this community of the North West with discipline, honour, dignity, and importantly, integrity. Integrity that I have kept in check over a career spanning more than 34 years, because the moment you give that away, you become lost in the sea of confusion,” Adams said.

He said he will be strengthening police relations with other law enforcement entities such as the National Prosecuting Authority, Hawks, and Border Management, among others, to ensure that criminals are held accountable and justice gets served.

Adams began his policing career in public order policing before advancing through several specialised operational units, where he played a key role in developing SAPS’ tactical policing capabilities.

Dimpane said Adams was a highly trained specialist, a national intervention unit operator and trainer, and an advanced VIP close protection officer.

He was also among the pioneering members selected to serve in the elite Counter Assault Team, one of the country’s most specialised tactical units responsible for responding to medium- and high-risk operations.

As commander of the Thabazimbi Tactical Training Academy, Adams oversaw the training of members of the national intervention unit, counter-assault team and special task force, preparing them for some of SA’s most demanding operational environments.

He later commanded the Mankwe Training Academy, where he further strengthened specialised training within protection and security services.

Adams holds a national diploma in policing and has served as cluster commander of Potchefstroom, district commissioner of the Bojanala Platinum District, district commissioner of Mangaung and, most recently, deputy provincial commissioner responsible for policing in the Free State.

Sowetan