Phala Phala: Committee to appeal order halting public hearings on Ramaphosa

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Parliament’s Section 89 impeachment committee has voted to appeal directly to the Constitutional Court to challenge the Western Cape High Court’s interim interdict halting public hearings on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment inquiry.

The decision came after lengthy debate in which most opposition parties argued the judgment undermines parliament’s constitutional oversight powers and risks creating a precedent that could allow future presidents and other public office-bearers to delay accountability through litigation.

The ANC, Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and the Patriotic Alliance opposed an appeal, arguing the interim order is temporary and that the committee should instead focus on preparatory work pending the review application in September.

ACDP MP Steve Swart argued that the judgment was precedent-setting and should not be allowed to stand unchallenged.

United Africans Transformation (UAT) leader Wonderboy Mahlatsi agreed, saying parliament had a constitutional obligation to defend its independence. He told members that the UAT, ATM, EFF and the MK Party had already lodged applications for leave to appeal directly to the Constitutional Court and argued that the limits of judicial intervention in parliamentary processes had to be clarified.

MK Party MP John Hlophe said the committee had already resolved to oppose Ramaphosa’s court application and there was no reason to abandon that position after losing in the high court.

“Once you decide to embark on litigation, it carries within it the risk that you may lose before the initial hearing. A wise man or a wise woman would carry on and appeal,” Hlophe said.

However, Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane said the judgment appeared to place greater weight on protecting Ramaphosa’s reputation than on the public interest in establishing the truth behind the allegations against the president. He argued that a speedy resolution was in the interest of both Ramaphosa and the country and warned that prolonged litigation could damage confidence in parliament’s accountability processes.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula described the judgment as vague and said the principles underpinning the committee’s earlier decision to oppose Ramaphosa’s application had not changed.

EFF MP Omphile Maotwe argued that the Constitutional Court had intended that the independent panel report proceed through parliament’s impeachment process and warned that allowing successive review applications and interim interdicts could enable future presidents to frustrate accountability through litigation.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said she had changed her position during the debate.

“Having initially been of the view that we should not appeal, I’m persuaded by the arguments of colleagues that perhaps we should appeal,” she said.

UDM leader Nqabayomzi Kwankwa also backed an appeal, saying the split judgment itself demonstrated there were reasonable prospects of success.

ANC MP Mika Mahlaule questioned parliament’s legal opinion, arguing that it did not clearly define the limits of preparatory work or explain what constituted public hearings. He also questioned whether evidence leaders would be permitted to engage with potential witnesses without breaching the court order.

Despite those concerns, Mahlaule argued that the committee should not appeal because the interdict was temporary pending the determination of Ramaphosa’s review application.

FF+ MP Wouter Wessels also opposed an appeal, arguing that the committee had little prospect of successfully overturning the interim order.

PA MP Marlon Daniels also urged the committee not to appeal. He warned that courts would examine the substance rather than the terminology used by the committee and cautioned against attempting to characterise substantive work as merely preparatory.

“We are not protecting an individual person. We are protecting the process, and the record has to survive a court,” he said.

Before members voted on whether to appeal, senior parliamentary legal adviser Susanne Isaacs advised that although the high court had prohibited public impeachment hearings, it had not prevented the committee from continuing with preparatory work.

The committee will now continue with preparatory work while seeking leave to appeal directly to the Constitutional Court. Public impeachment hearings remain suspended pending the outcome of Ramaphosa’s review application.

Business Day