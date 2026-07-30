The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Idac’s Masemola decision ‘not based on any law’, admits Johnson

Former head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption Andrea Johnson testifies before the Madlanga commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

Andrea Johnson’s testimony before the Madlanga inquiry has left yet another high-profile case on shaky ground.

During the conclusion of her testimony on Wednesday, Johnson admitted that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption’s (Idac) decision to join suspended police commissioner Fannie Masemola in a criminal case alongside people charged with corruption and fraud was not based on any provision of law.

The commission has suggested that evidence before it shows that Masemola terminated the controversial R228m tender awarded to alleged corruption mastermind Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s company two weeks after a preliminary audit report flagged irregularities.

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Car licensing cartel using corrupt officials’ log-ins ‘cost the state R1.4bn’

The suspected kingpin of a vehicle licensing fraud syndicate believed to have cost the state about R1.4bn has been arrested in Parys, Free State, following a three-year investigation. Picture: (supplied)

A vehicle licensing fraud syndicate whose leader was arrested in the Free State this week following a three-year investigation is believed to have cost the state an estimated R1.4bn.

The 45-year-old man was arrested during a joint intelligence-led operation involving the national anti-corruption unit of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the Hawks, the police’s crime intelligence tactical and special operations units, and cybercrime investigators.

Authorities believe the suspect is part of a nationwide cartel that fraudulently renewed vehicle licences by illegally accessing the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS).

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AU rights body dismisses Mkhwebane’s challenge to impeachment process

AU rights body upholds South Africa’s impeachment process, dismissing former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s claims of violations that led to her removal from office. Picture: (Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images)

The AU human rights body says South Africa’s legal system provided adequate remedies, dismissing former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s challenge to parliament’s impeachment process.

In a decision adopted during its 82nd ordinary session, held from February 25 to March 11 2025, and communicated to the parties on July 18 this year, the commission dismissed Mkhwebane’s complaint that South Africa breached the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights through parliament’s section 194 process, which ultimately led to her removal from office.

The ruling suggests South Africa’s constitutional framework for removing public office-bearers is consistent with the African Charter and that the country’s legal safeguards are sufficient to protect judicial independence and the right to a fair hearing.

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