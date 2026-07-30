WATCH | EXPLAINER: Court orders home affairs to register undocumented children

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The court has suspended its declaration of invalidity for 18 months. File picture: ER Lombard/

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The Western Cape High Court has given the department of home affairs 18 months to amend regulations governing birth registrations after finding parts of the current rules unconstitutional.

The judgment affects children born in South Africa whose births could not be registered because of their parents’ documentation status, including children of undocumented foreigners, some South African parents without identity documents, and abandoned or orphaned children whose births were never registered.

The case was brought by 17 individuals together with Refugee Social Services. They argued that home affairs officials had repeatedly refused to register the births of children because one or both parents did not have valid identity documents, passports, visas or permits.

EXPLAINER | The Western Cape high court has given the department of home affairs 18 months to amend regulations governing birth registrations after finding parts of the current rules are unconstitutional. We explain what this means.

Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/SggjOrBNi5 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 30, 2026

The applicants included families where one parent is a South African citizen, permanent resident or recognised refugee while the other is undocumented; families where both parents are undocumented foreigners; and abandoned or orphaned children whose births were never registered.

The court ruled that these regulations are unconstitutional because they prevent some children born in South Africa from having their births registered.

The court suspended its declaration of invalidity for 18 months to allow the minister of home affairs to amend the regulations.

In the meantime, the court ruled that parents should not be prevented from registering the birth of their child simply because they do not have valid identity documents, passports, visas or permits.

James Chapman, head of advocacy and legal adviser at the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town, said the ruling means home affairs must process birth registrations even where parents are undocumented or have expired documents.

“For example, a South African teenager who gives birth before obtaining an ID should still be able to register her child’s birth. The same principle applies to undocumented foreign nationals. Producing identity documents is not a prerequisite for birth registration,” he said.

Chapman said registering births will help children access essential services such as healthcare and education.

He added that if the department fails to amend the regulations within 18 months, interested parties can return to court to seek enforcement of the order.

One of the questions surrounding this court ruling is whether a birth certificate makes a child a South African citizen. According to Chapman, it doesn’t.

Birth registration and citizenship are two separate legal processes, Chapman stressed.

“A birth certificate records a child’s birth and identifies the child and their parents. It provides legal proof of identity but does not automatically confer South African citizenship. Instead, the birth certificate can support future applications for documentation, while citizenship is determined under South Africa’s citizenship laws and depends on factors such as the parents’ status and other legal requirements.”

Chapman said for affected families, the ruling means children should no longer be denied birth registration solely because of their parents’ immigration or documentation status.

Sowetan