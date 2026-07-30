WATCH | Meet Joburg’s mayoral candidates hoping to take over SA’s economic powerhouse in November

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

With just days remaining before the final voter registration weekend for the November local government elections, political parties are beginning to unveil the mayoral candidates they hope will take over the country’s economic powerhouse after the polls.

While the ANC is yet to announce its candidate, most of its coalition rivals have already named their contenders and started outlining their plans to tackle Johannesburg’s deepening service delivery, crime and infrastructure crises.

The latest entrant is the EFF, which on Sunday unveiled globally recognised medical doctor Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng as its mayoral candidate.

Water shortages, power outages, bad roads and crime. These are some of the issues that Joburg’s mayoral hopefuls promise to tackle if they are voted into power. The 2026 local government elections set to take place in November. What issue would you like the next mayor of the City… pic.twitter.com/dVWJGTPaVv — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 30, 2026

“You don’t have to like someone to vote for them; you just have to love your city” — DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille

The 43-year-old recently completed a tenure as the first African woman to serve as the UN’s special rapporteur on the right to health and serves as an adviser to the UN University’s International Institute for Global Health.

Mofokeng pledged to prioritise Johannesburg’s worsening service delivery challenges, particularly the city’s ongoing water and electricity crises.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene, 55, said the party was still finalising its manifesto before officially launching his mayoral campaign.

“We still need to discuss and finalise our manifesto, which is why you haven’t seen me doing interviews about the mayoral candidacy,” he said.

Kunene already serves on the Joburg mayoral committee as MMC of transport.

ALSO READ | Joburg mayor points to election campaigning after Kunene cash crisis outburst

Rise Mzansi mayoral candidate Lukhona Mguni, 36, said the party was campaigning under its “Vote Amasela Out” banner, arguing that corruption and crime had crippled the city.

“Joburg’s corrupt leadership and rampant crime have left residents and businesses living with poor services and in fear. We have a vision of fostering a safe, clean and prosperous Johannesburg,” he said.

Mguni said the party’s priorities include rooting out criminality, restoring basic service delivery, reforming transport and spatial planning, supporting entrepreneurs and informal traders, and collapsing the city’s municipal entities into a single infrastructure and service delivery entity.

Before his mayoral campaign, Mnguni, who holds a master’s degree, worked as a university researcher and the head of the Rivonia Circle thinktank.

Inkatha Freedom Party mayoral candidate Mlungisi Mabaso, 36, said reviving the city’s economy would be the cornerstone of his administration.

“The first thing we will focus on is the Johannesburg Economic Recovery Plan with the intention of creating sustainable employment opportunities. We also need to respond to the expectations of people who migrate to Johannesburg in search of economic opportunities,” he said.

Mabaso said restoring law and order would be another immediate priority through greater use of technology, including surveillance cameras and drones, as well as recruiting more metro police officers.

“There is no business that can operate in an environment where it spends more money protecting itself instead of investing back into growing the business,” he said.

Bosa mayoral candidate Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, 44, said Johannesburg’s problems were no longer up for debate and that the party would focus on three priorities: restoring basic services, repairing the city’s finances and reigniting economic growth.

“The first priority is basic service delivery. We have to change the way services are delivered, starting with infrastructure maintenance. Residents should not have to figure out which entity or board is responsible when their rubbish is not collected or their road is not repaired. There must be one city, one mayor and one executive that residents can hold accountable,” she said.

Democratic Alliance candidate Helen Zille, 75, said the party would immediately focus on fixing Johannesburg’s failing infrastructure.

“Water, electricity reticulation and fixing the roads,” she said when asked about the DA’s top priorities.

She encouraged residents to judge the party on its governing record.

“The DA is the party that people know has the track record to govern. It has the experience and the people. You don’t have to like someone to vote for them; you just have to love your city,” she said.

“In the past we have been highlighting the problems, and now with our Blue Brigades we are focusing on the solutions.”

Residents have until this weekend to register or update their voting details ahead of the local government elections.

Sowetan