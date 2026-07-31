Five things to know about NW’s new police commissioner Peter Adams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lt-Gen Arthur Peter Adams has been appointed North West police commissioner, effective from August.

Story audio is generated using AI

Lt-Gen Arthur Peter Adams was on Wednesday appointed as the North West provincial police commissioner, effective from August 1 2026, succeeding Lt-Gen Sello Kwena after a lengthy period of acting leadership.

Introducing Adams to the provincial leadership, acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane described him as a seasoned police officer who brings “34 years of distinguished service, making him one of the most experienced operational commanders within the police service”.

Here are five things you need to know about Adams:

Adams holds a national diploma in policing and has served as cluster commander of Potchefstroom, district, commissioner of the Bojanala Platinum District, district commissioner of Mangaung and, most recently, deputy provincial commissioner responsible for policing in the Free State.

He is a highly trained specialist, a national intervention unit operator and trainer, and an advanced VIP close protection officer.

He was among the pioneering members selected to serve in the elite Counter Assault Team, one of the country’s most specialised tactical units responsible for responding to medium- and high-risk operations.

Adams pledged that he will serve the community of the North West with discipline, honour, dignity, and integrity.

The North West government and the South African Policing Union welcomed Adams’ appointment, urging him to prioritise the illicit economy, illegal firearms, illegal mining, unresolved murder cases, and the upgrading of police facilities and resources to strengthen policing in the province.

Sowetan