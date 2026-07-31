From guarding prison cells to fighting cybercrime

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A former correctional services officer who once supervised and taught juvenile offenders has built a second career in cybersecurity.

He is using skills developed behind prison walls to help defend one of South Africa’s retail technology networks from cyberthreats.

Edward Adonis, 48, spent 14 years at Drakenstein Correctional Services in the Western Cape, where he worked as both a correctional officer and later a computer educator for young offenders before transitioning into the private sector.

Raised near Simondium in the Boland, Adonis said growing up in a rural community shaped his determination to pursue opportunities beyond his hometown. “My father used to take us to Cape Town on weekends. I always knew there was more to life than our small community,” he said.

After completing matric, Adonis worked at a canned food factory while competing as a provincial long-distance runner. A recruitment drive targeting sportsmen by correctional services led him into a career he had never considered.

“I realised this opportunity could send my career in a different direction, so I seized it,” he said.

Although he embraced the role, he described working in prison as intimidating.

“I had to control dangerous people,” said Adonis.

His interest in technology began after visiting a former running coach who owned a home computer. “It was the first time I actually saw a computer in someone’s house,” he said.

Inspired by the experience, Adonis sold his Golf Mk1 to help buy his first desktop computer, financing the remaining cost.

While working at the prison, he became the unofficial IT technician, repairing and assembling computers. When the prison’s computer educator went on leave, Adonis was asked to take over the classes despite having no teaching experience.

“I had no idea how to teach, but I said yes,” he said.

Teaching computer skills to juvenile offenders became one of the most rewarding parts of his career.

“I could see how the classes changed them. Knowing they could type a letter to their mother or family outside made them feel different. It changed something for them as humans.”

Adonis believes the prison environment equipped him with qualities that later proved valuable in cybersecurity.

“It taught me to stay calm under pressure, remain highly observant and expect the unexpected,” he said.

After leaving correctional services, he joined an IT company as a batch analyst before progressing through several technical roles over 11 years, eventually specialising in cybersecurity and ethical hacking while studying part-time.

“You must ask where the world is going and position yourself accordingly,” he said.

Three years ago, Adonis joined the technology division of a major South African retailer as a systems vulnerability engineer, where he continues to develop his expertise in areas such as cloud security.

Reflecting on his journey, Adonis said his ambition extends beyond career success.

“I want to be a peaceful, happy person and positively impact others wherever I go. I want to add value,” he said.

TimesLIVE