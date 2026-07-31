Harmony Gold and Enactus champion the next generation of entrepreneurs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Having been named the 2026 Enactus South Africa National Champion, Nelson Mandela University’s Batho Pele BioLoop Africa team will represent the country at the Enactus World Cup in São Paulo, Brazil, in November 2026.

Entrepreneurial innovation has become a powerful vehicle for sustainable development, particularly given South Africa’s challenging economic environment and numerous social problems.

This is exactly what Enactus, a global organisation that connects students, academics and businesses to use entrepreneurial action for building a better, more sustainable world, aims to achieve.

The 2026 Enactus South Africa National Exposition, held on July 23 at the Focus Rooms in Sandton, Johannesburg, showcased how university students are using business-driven approaches to uplift local communities.

A total of 18 university teams presented their social enterprises to judging panels who evaluated each team on the tangible, real-world results of these enterprises.

Rather than assessing theoretical business proposals, judges examined measurable outcomes, actual revenue generation, operational sustainability and evidence of long-term community impact.

Nelson Mandela University’s Batho Pele BioLoop Africa — a low-carbon, circular economy smart farming model integrating hydroponics, black soldier fly larvae animal feed, organic fertiliser and biogas — was crowned the 2026 Enactus South Africa National Champion.

The enterprise generates income through produce sales, protein feed, compost, optional food waste collection fees and the franchising of its “Loop Smart Farm” model.

The team will represent South Africa at the global Enactus World Cup in São Paulo, Brazil, in November, with travel support provided by anchor sponsors Harmony Gold, MTN and the Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

Backing youth entrepreneurship

Harmony Gold has partnered with Enactus South Africa as an anchor event sponsor for two decades.

Dr Mashego Mashego, executive director of corporate affairs at Harmony Gold and deputy chairperson of the Enactus South Africa board, says the company views youth development as a strategic investment in South Africa’s future.

One of the greatest investments any organisation can make is an investment in people, particularly young people — Dr Mashego Mashego, executive director of corporate affairs at Harmony Gold

“One of the greatest investments any organisation can make is an investment in people, particularly young people,” said Mashego.

“Our partnership with Enactus is a strategic commitment to developing future entrepreneurs, innovators, problem-solvers and changemakers who will help shape a more prosperous and sustainable South Africa.”

This two-decade collaboration is anchored in a shared belief that entrepreneurial action can transform lives and unlock economic opportunity.

Turning students into changemakers

CEO Letitia de Wet joined Enactus South Africa in August 2006 (then known as SIFE – Students in Free Enterprise) when the organisation was facing insolvency and operating in only a few universities. Today, the organisation has a presence in all public higher education institutions in South Africa.

“By embedding entrepreneurship development within higher education, we are not merely enabling business acumen, but cultivating a generation of problem-solvers equipped to drive sustainable economic growth and social impact,” says De Wet.

“In a country grappling with persistently high youth and graduate unemployment, this work is urgent and essential. We are bridging the gap between academic theory and real-world application, empowering students to become architects of a more inclusive and prosperous South Africa.”

By embedding entrepreneurship development within higher education, we are not merely enabling business acumen, but cultivating a generation of problem-solvers — Letitia de Wet, CEO of Enactus South Africa

The core objective of Enactus South Africa is to tackle high youth unemployment by instilling an entrepreneurial mindset. The programme enforces strict accountability, including monthly updates and bi-weekly progress meetings.

If teams fail to meet designated milestones, their funding is forfeited and reallocated to more deserving ventures.

Every enterprise must align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and address the pillars of People, Planet, and Prosperity.

While the programme sets a baseline requirement of R12,000 in annual revenue, many student-led businesses generate well over R1m before graduation.

Other Enactus winners

A central feature of this year’s Enactus South Africa National Exposition was the 2026 Harmony Food & Health Security, Employability & Entrepreneurship Enactus Challenge.

Out of 128 team entries, 10 received grant funding of R12,000 each to execute their ideas. Following an adjudication process led by Harmony executives, six finalist teams advanced to the final stage.

Winning first prize and walking away with R15,000, the University of Venda’s NotshiHive enterprise provides farmers with an integrated pollination and biological crop protection service. It uses managed beehives and natural pest control solutions to increase crop yields sustainably while reducing reliance on chemical pesticides.

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s Thuma Mina Mfundi team came second. A student-focused mobile platform, it enables students to pre-order affordable meals while creating flexible delivery jobs and a rewards-based digital wallet.

In third place was Nelson Mandela University’s Somphalali Maize Milling, a community enterprise that decentralises maize milling through local micro-milling hubs to produce fresh organic maize meal.

The projects showcased at Enactus 2026, said Mashego, are proof that when young people are empowered with the right skills, mentorship and opportunities, they don’t wait for solutions. They create them.

Corporate partners also recognised top student achievements across dedicated categories.

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University’s HepaSure Diagnostics team took first place in the 2026 Early-Stage Competition for pitching an innovative rapid diagnostic meter for Hepatitis B. It enables immediate, on-site testing in rural areas without relying on distant laboratories, and earned an invitation to join the national delegation at the Enactus World Cup in Brazil.

Other competition winners included:

The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s My Panic team, which won $5,000 in the 2025 Ford Challenge for a safety keychain platform;

Wits University’s BioWatt Innovations team, which won €5,000 in the 2025 Schneider Electric Challenge for local energy solutions; and

The 15 finalist teams in the 2026 MTN Challenge, which earned laptops and up to R100,000 in funding for digital innovations in health, education and agriculture.

Benefits for participating students

Participating in Enactus provides university students with practical experience that extends beyond traditional classroom learning.

“Through structured mentorship from university faculty advisers, corporate sponsors, alumni and industry experts, students acquire crucial capabilities in market analysis, financial management, venture modelling and revenue generation by running operational businesses,” says De Wet.

The long-term impact is evidenced by Enactus alumni who featured at the exposition, such as Muhle Ndwalane (founder of Asante Solutions), Varonique Philander (founder of Legal Ascend), Sebabatso Tsaoane (founder of Black Woman Arise Women’s Health Clinic) and Nqobile Mhlanga (digital marketing manager at Standard Bank).

Supported by anchor sponsor Harmony Gold alongside event sponsors KPMG, AIG, AVI, Ford Philanthropy, MTN, and Sowetan, Enactus continues to turn student innovation into scalable community solutions.

This article was sponsored by Harmony Gold.