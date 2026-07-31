Idac prosecutor Ramsamy shreds Johnson’s testimony to pieces

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State Advocate with the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) a Unit of National Prosecuting Authority NPA) Drushantha Ramsamy testifies before Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture:

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Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Adv Andrea Johnson participated in an “orchestrated attack” against national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

This is according to Idac prosecutor Drushantha Ramsamy, who testified at the Madlanga commission on Thursday.

“I want to make it clear that Adv Johnson and Mr [Dylan] Perumal launched an orchestrated attack on General Masemola and Lieutenant-General Khumalo using Idac’s powerful investigation tools, and this will become evident in my statement and testimony,” Ramsamy told the commission.

Ramsamy, who worked as a prosecutor in the controversial cases, made the damning remarks which strike at the heart of the commission’s probe of allegations Idac actively participated in a “well co-ordinated attack” against Khumalo and Masemola.

During her testimony, Johnson shifted the blame on Ramsamy to account for the directorate’s actions in controversial crime intelligence investigations.

“Adv Johnson told many untruths about me and my involvement in what is now known as the [Dineo] Mokwele case. She did not disclose that I raised concerns from the outset and repeatedly thereafter which concerns I will deal with in detail,” Ramsamy.

Although Johnson conceded the corruption case against Khumalo and Masemola’s charges related to Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) did not fall within Idac’s mandate, she said the investigators and prosecutor in the case, Ramsamy, would have to explain why the directorate took on the matters.

Ramsamy said she had concerns about the merits of the Mokwele case, in which Khumalo was charged for corruption for hiring an “unqualified civilian”, triggered by a complaint filed by MP Fadiel Adams to Idac.

Ramsamy said despite her concerns on the merits of the Mokwele case, Johnson “instructed” her to take on the matter.

Ramsamy provided the commission with the recording of a phone call she had with Johnson on July 22, in which Johnson can be heard saying: “We have to figure out a way for you not to go there [Madlanga inquiry].”

Johnson added that if Ramsamy goes to the commission “it is going to be a sh*t show”.

“I had concerns about other crime intelligence-related cases and matters relating to the national commissioner General Fanie Masemola.

“I confirm that I prepared documents on Adv Johnson’s instruction that were not in accordance with Idac’s standard operating procedure. The commission must mind that at this point Adv Johnson had stated that ‘they had made a decision that the matter was to proceed in terms of section 28(13)’ and I was to draft the authorisation and email it to her on the same day that the referral was handed to me because she wanted to approve it by Friday, 6 December 2024,” Ramsamy said.

Johnson’s testimony was that the decision to trigger an investigation in the Mokwele matter was taken after the prosecutor, Ramsamy, “applied her mind”.

Ramsamy contradicted this, suggesting she did not have an independent decision but was instructed by Johnson to draft the paperwork, triggering the investigation despite concerns on the merits of the case.

Another untruth Ramsamy said Johnson told the commission was about a letter sent to Maj-Gen Mbuso Khumalo seeking four dockets related to the Adams’ case.

Johnson said the directorate had requested the dockets from Khumalo, but chats from WhatsApp shows that in December 2024 Johnson told Ramsamy to shred the letter.

“The request for the dockets was yet another matter that did not sit well with me. We usually request certified copies of the docket and the originals are retained by whoever the request is addressed to. In this instance I was asked to request the original dockets (which is evident from the letter to Major-General Khumalo)

“Adv Johnson testified that we sent the letter requesting the docket to Major-General Khumalo and that he indicated that the dockets were not with him or were not his. As stated above, the letter was never sent to Major-General Khumalo and Adv Johnson knew that because she told me to shred the letter,” Ramsamy said.

Ramsamy continues with her evidence on Friday.

Sowetan