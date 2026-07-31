Mothers face financial hardship as grants dry up for months

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Some mothers say they have been struggling to put food on the table and cover their children’s basic needs after their child support grants were suspended during Sassa’s nationwide review process.

This comes after the South African Social Security Agency started a review process to ensure only qualifying beneficiaries receive grants and to pick up any possible fraud. The process has, however, resulted in some recipients going weeks or months without the grant payments while they wait for their cases to be assessed.

Speaking to Sowetan’s sister publication Sunday Times at the Thembisa local offices of Sassa on Thursday, a Kempton Park mother said she is feeling the pressure of the review, which is threatening her survival.

Zinzi Mgqoboka lives in Kempton Park with her two daughters and works as an intern in Bryanston, earning a monthly stipend of R3,500. She said she uses the stipend to support her daughters after their child support grants were stopped.

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